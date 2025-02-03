How to get Sparks in Enshrouded

Sparks in Enshrouded are a rare resource that you will need to progress. Like other materials found in the open world, they can also be found through careful exploration. To obtain Sparks, you need to interact with Flame Shrines and Flame Sanctums.

It may take a while for you to come across these in-game, but it’s worth interacting with them whenever possible. Here is a bit more information on where to find Flame Shrines/Flame Sanctums, and how to put Sparks to good use.

Where to find Flame Shrines and Flame Sanctums to get Sparks in Enshrouded?

Sparks in Enshrouded can be found at Flame Shrines and Flame Sanctums (Image via Keen Games || YouTube/takibo)

Flame Shrines of Emberville will grant you Sparks when you interact with them. In most instances, you will only get one Spark per interaction, but you may get multiple if you're lucky.

Here are their locations to help you find them on the map.

Near the Mineshaft - You can find a Flame Shrine/Flame Sanctum on the west side of the Scavenger Camp. It will be along the Mineshaft, built into the mountainside.

- You can find a Flame Shrine/Flame Sanctum on the west side of the Scavenger Camp. It will be along the Mineshaft, built into the mountainside. East of Carpenter’s Vault - You can find this Flame Shrine/Flame Sanctum on the east side of the Carpenter's Vault.

- You can find this Flame Shrine/Flame Sanctum on the east side of the Carpenter's Vault. Westside of Hunter’s Vault - You can find the Flame Shrine/Flame Sanctum at this location relatively easily as it is located on the west side of the Hunter's Vault. Look for the Elixer Well icon on the in-game map.

- You can find the Flame Shrine/Flame Sanctum at this location relatively easily as it is located on the west side of the Hunter's Vault. Look for the Elixer Well icon on the in-game map. Southside of Revelwood - Another Flame Shrine/Flame Sanctum can be found on the south side of the Revelwood Ancient Spire.

Sparks in Enshourded are used for upgrading the Flame Altar

Flame Sanctums are a great place to get Sparks in Enshrouded (Image via Keen Games || YouTube/takibo)

After you've collected a few Sparks in Enshourded, you can use them to upgrade the Flame Altar. Upgrading it extends the time you can spend inside the Shroud.

Additionally, you will be able to increase the limit of Flame Altars you can have in the world. Since they serve as fast-travel points, this makes getting about easier and reduces the need for you to move the Flame Altar in Enshrouded.

Lastly, with each upgrade, your character (irrespective of class) will gain a few attribute bonuses; making them stronger, and allowing you to take on whatever the game can throw your way.

