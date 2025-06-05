The developers have officially revealed the Enshrouded Thralls of Twilight v.08.1.2 patch notes (June 5, 2025), and there's a lot to go over. Tweaks have been made to certain gameplay elements, including hitboxes for player models. You'll also find it easier to transition from one Shroud type to the next after this patch.

There are some changes to the UI as well that should make it easier for you to interact with the world around you. The developers have also provided an update about the content they are still working on. That being said, here is everything the Enshrouded Thralls of Twilight v.08.1.2 patch notes (June 5, 2025) entail.

Changelog for Enshrouded Thralls of Twilight v.08.1.2 patch notes (June 5, 2025)

For readers' convenience, the Enshrouded Thralls of Twilight v.08.1.2 patch notes (June 5, 2025) have been broken down into four separate parts: Gameplay, Game World, User Interface, and other Miscellaneous Issues. Below, we have listed everything that has been changed/tweaked in each aforementioned category.

Gameplay changes mentioned in the Enshrouded Thralls of Twilight v.08.1.2 patch notes (June 5, 2025)

The Shroud (Image via Keen Games)

The gameplay has seen quite a few changes:

Improved the visuals for the surface of the Shroud. This also fixes the issue that the transition from regular Shroud to deadly Shroud was very hard to see.

The player hitbox now better fits the player model while gliding. It should now be easier to fly over or under obstacles without bumping into them. Previously, it was possible to bump into obstacles when it looked like you had enough room to go around or through them.

Updated the locations of Shroud Flayer Hearts. They are now more reliably positioned at the correct depth in the ground.

Improved the behavior of the Flayer around the Flayer Heart. The Flayers now attack in waves, giving players more opportunity to search for the heart itself. Additionally, the flayers linked to the heart now die when the heart is defeated.

Defeating individual Flayers that are linked to a heart now triggers a shriek and visual effects at the heart to better show the connection.

Fixed an issue with plant seedlings that caused the seedlings to disappear after planting due to a faulty detection of terrain, even though they were planted in dirt or soil.

Removed the stopped mana regeneration from the Hemotoxin affliction.

Lowered the amount of crafting resources needed for the Hemotoxin Antidote.

All lore weapons now have a guaranteed Gem slot.

Removed the chance for Gem slots on torches. It was funny though.

Improved the light provided by the wisp of light potion, which should work better in the new Shroud.

Fixed that switching between Shields and Wards in the action bar while holding the blocking key or button resulted in an incorrect display of the selected item.

Fixed a glitch in the player animation when shooting downward with a wand.

Gem Forge, Flame Altar and Obelisks are now staged in a more immersive way with a specific camera angle when the player interacts with them.

The target selection marker is now centered correctly on the Depthdwellers when they move.

Fixed an issue with older save files that could prevent players from being able to dismantle entire building shapes in their base.

Improved the behavior of enemies as they seek cover from player arrows or spells.

Fixed an issue that caused survivors to do little jumps while sitting on chairs and similar furniture.

Improved the pathfinding for animals and survivors. Also changed their selection of interesting targets in the player base, to avoid situations where survivors or animals try to reach unreachable targets.

Fixed more cases where animals stepped over fences, jumped over fences, or otherwise phased through them like ghosts.

Survivors no longer endlessly crowd around the player. If they feel that the Flameborn doesn’t need their attention, they will go about their own business.

Further improved the features of the Flame Altar to provide quest- and progression-relevant items in its inventory. It should now collect relevant items more reliably.

Scaling the number of enemies in the world difficulty settings should no longer affect quest-related enemies and loot.

Fixed several issues with loot not dropping from Scavengers.

Fixed an issue with some damage values not increasing correctly when weapon gems were upgraded while slotted into a weapon.

Grenades and other throwable items now ignore soft-locked targets and follow the aiming of the player instead.

Fixed an invisible collision at the Flame in the Cinder Vault so that Flameborn can no longer jump and walk around on The Flame. Remember, the Flame is the last hope for the Flameborn in the fight against the Shroud and deserves to be treated with respect!

Improved the parry window visibility for the projectiles of Depth Dwellers.

Reduced the light intensity for the blood rage buff visual effect.

The Gem of Lesser Necromancy can now drop in the Hollow Halls.

The Gem of Agility no longer triggers when hitting objects that are not enemies.

Changed Gem of Corruption, so that enemies properly explode when defeated.

When an enemy is hit by multiple weapons with a Gem of Burning installed, the burn damage is now refreshed with the longest-lasting level of damage.

Tweaked the recipes of the various storage chests for better balancing.

Game World changes mentioned in the Enshrouded Thralls of Twilight v.08.1.2 patch notes (June 5, 2025)

The world of Enshrouded looks hauntingly beautiful (Image via Keen Games)

The game world tweaks mostly pertain to quests, positioning, and sound. Here's the list:

Fixed the position of a Shroud Root that was covered in dirt during the big topology rework in the Kindlewastes. No archaeology today!

Improved the lighting and shadow casting of shock and magma traps.

Tweaked the position of several world map markers to better guide players to the correct locations.

The quest “Celebrate The Pact Of The Flame” now triggers after unlocking the crafting survivors in the Springlands.

Improved the visuals of the creeping Shroud patches in the Albaneve Summits.

Azure mushrooms now also grow on Shroud-infused farm soil.

User Interface changes mentioned in the Enshrouded Thralls of Twilight v.08.1.2 patch notes (June 5, 2025)

Never a dull moment during combat (Image via Keen Games)

With the Thralls of Twilight update introducing so much new content, a few UI elements had to be tweaked. Here are the changes:

Debuffs and Gem effects are now marked at the health bars for elites and bosses.

All map markers now have the color of the corresponding quest’s difficulty.

Added decimals to the Weapon Gem upgrade info details. Previously, due to rounding in the descriptions, it appeared as if upgrading a gem didn’t make it stronger, even though it did.

Fixed an issue that could lead to missing item level info in the item description.

Fixed that doors could show “open” in their interaction prompt even if they were already opened.

Fixed a flickering effect for the buff icon in the HUD when using the skill “Earth Aura”.

The quest difficulty is now properly displayed for the Hollow Halls and boss encounters.

Fixed several journal entries not showing up correctly.

Spells reducing Shroud time such as Shroud Meteor no longer result in the player HUD displaying Shroud time when outside the Shroud. Shroud Shroud Shroud Shroud.

Fixed the formatting of the displayed time for the “Shroud Fatigue” debuff.

Miscellaneous Issues fixed in the Enshrouded Thralls of Twilight v.08.1.2 patch notes (June 5, 2025)

Enter at your own risk (Image via Keen Games)

Aside from the core aspects of the game, some miscellaneous issues related to stability and overall performance have also been addressed. Here is a look at them:

Added more crash fixes. We also encourage owners of Nvidia RTX 50XX series to update their drivers as many players report that they really helped with stability.

Fixed a noticeable flickering of shadows, especially below trees.

Fixed several issues with the dynamic global illumination that could lead to incorrectly lit areas in the game world, flashing lighting while terraforming, or while spinning the camera rapidly.

Fixed some cases of a prolonged black screen after switching anti-aliasing settings in the graphical settings.

Fixed that bright sunlight could cause ghosting when transitioning between bright and dark areas.

Fixed a graphical issue with butterflies and similar visual effects.

Fixed an issue with flickering lights after changing graphical settings.

Fixed the wetness effects on terrain while it’s raining.

Adjusted the sound volume for rain while being indoors.

Fixed a sound effect issue when the Scavenger Tyrant whips other enemies or players. Don’t whip me mommy…

Fixed several environmental sound issues for specific locations in the Kindlewastes and dungeons.

Fixed a sound issue that caused incorrect sounds to be played after a flying skull companion expired.

Fixed minor color issues with tintable armor pieces.

Updated the model for the Blackguard Helmet.

Still Working On It

As mentioned, the developers are still working on things, especially the shader load time. This could be addressed in the next update. Here's what the development team had to say on the matter:

We are aware that many players are reporting initial shader compiling taking a significant time to process. We are committed to bringing shader compiling time back in line.

That's everything you need to know about the Enshrouded Thralls of Twilight v.08.1.2 patch notes (June 5, 2025). We can expect another update soon, considering the developers are constantly adding new content to this MMO.

