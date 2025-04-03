ESO 11th Anniversary Jubilee event details and rewards

The Elder Scrolls Online, better known as ESO, is turning 11. The game will mark the occasion with the Anniversary Jubilee event, which will be packed with bonus rewards, special quests, and tons of loot to keep adventurers busy. Whether you’re a veteran player or just starting your journey in the RPG, there’s something for everyone.

This article details everything you need to know about this grand celebration in The Elder Scrolls Online.

When is ESO's 11th anniversary?

ESO officially launched on April 4, 2014, meaning the game will turn 11 on April 4, 2025. As in previous years, the Anniversary Jubilee event will likely start on this date. The celebration will be a great opportunity for players to earn rewards and unique collectibles.

All the Celebratory Prizes for the 11th Anniversary

ESO’s Anniversary Jubilee isn’t just about cutting cake and earning XP boosts; it’s also a great opportunity to collect limited-time rewards through Anniversary Jubilee Gift Boxes. The first one you earn each day will be a Glorious Anniversary Jubilee Gift Box, packed with even better loot.

To get such Anniversary Jubilee Gift Boxes, you can participate in various in-game activities, which are listed below:

Complete daily quests, like crafting writs, Delve, World Boss, Incursion, Dungeon, Trial, Heist, and Sacrament quests.

Defeat final bosses in Dungeons, Trials, and Arenas and loot them.

Participate in Incursion events like Dark Anchors, Abyssal Geysers, and Bastion Nymic.

Open Rewards for the Worthy emails. However, you must open the mail before the event ends.

Win Tales of Tribute matches, and you will get better rewards based on defeating a tough opponent or multiple opponents.

Now that you know how to get the Glorious Anniversary Jubilee Gift Box, let's look into what it contains:

A variety of crafting materials

A motif chapter, furnishing recipe, or a style item

A brand-new Worm Cult Hunter armor style page (tradeable)

Jubilee Steed mount fragments (You’ll need 25 fragments for the steed)

1 to 10 Transmute Crystals

Desecrated Grave Soil

Here's what the Regular Anniversary Jubilee Gift Box rewards have to offer:

A variety of crafting materials

A chance to receive a motif chapter, a furnishing recipe, or a style item

A chance to get 1 to 10 Transmute Crystals

A chance for Desecrated Grave Soil

A small chance of earning a tradeable style page from the Bonemold, Earthbone Ayleid, or Worm Cult outfit styles

Aside from Glorious and Regular Anniversary Jubilee Gift Box rewards, players can also get extra cosmetics during the ESO 11th anniversary:

Fishing Nodes may drop a Trueflame Sword Replica style page, with better odds if you have Fisherman or Master Angler achievements.

Dolmen Reward Chests have a chance to contain a Staff of Worms Replica style page, with higher chances for players with Anchor Shatterer or Anchors Away achievements.

Vvardenfell World Bosses might drop Sunna’rah Replica or Barbas Helmet Replica style pages, with better odds for those with Defender or Savior of Morrowind achievements.

Abyssal Geyser trove clams in Summerset could reward an Ul’vor Staff style page, with improved chances for Abyssal Devastators and Saviors of Summerset.

What will the Impresario have during the anniversary?

If you have collected enough Event Tickets, visit the Impresario’s bazaar to celebrate ESO’s 11th anniversary and grab exclusive items. However, you must spend your tickets before reaching the cap of 12, or you’ll lose out on earning more.

The Impresario will have the following stock during the ESO's 11th anniversary:

All three pieces of the Stonewisp of Truth and Law pet fragments

The first two fragments of the Robes of Truth and Law costume

Bound Worm Cult Hunter armor style pages

Anniversary Cake furnishings (Requires owning that year's cake memento)

Anniversary Cake Slice furnishings (No memento needed). Collecting seven Cake Slice furnishings from 2016–2024 grants the Cake Devourer Achievement

Jubilee Steed mount fragments

Bags of Jubilee Yesteryear, containing unowned collectibles like Bound Worm Cult motif chapters and various armor style pages

Group Repair Kits

Companion Guild Commendations

After visiting the Impresario, you can check on her assistant Philius Dormier’s stock. Here are some of the special items available in her stock during this event:

All three unstable Morpholith pet fragments

All three Deadlands Scorcher skin fragments

All three Soulfire Dragon Illusion pet fragments

All three Scales of Akatosh skin fragments

Additionally, the Indrik Vendor Nenuluare has unique items to sell in exchange for Event Tickets during this grand celebration. Here are the items available:

Nascent Indrik Feathers

Luminous Indrik Berries

Icebreath Indrik Berries

Shimmering Indrik Pet

Rimedusk Indrik Pet

With such an amazing selection of collectibles and rewards, ESO’s 11th Anniversary Jubilee is sure to be a great experience for players.

