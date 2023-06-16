Esu's Heirloom in Diablo 4: How to get, Unique effects, Affixes, and more

Diablo 4 has plenty of items that you can equip on your character. These items vary in rarity when it comes to the boosts and perks they provide, and some are even specific to certain classes only. Unique armor are some of the most difficult to acquire in the game, but they provide one-of-a-kind powerful bonuses that make the challenges of Sanctuary a little easier to face.

Among the Unique pieces of armor that you can find in Diablo 4 are boots called Esu's Heirloom. These boots can only be used by the Sorcerer Class.

How to get Esu's Heirloom in Diablo 4

There isn't one fixed area where you can find Esu's Heirloom in Diablo 4. This Unique Item is randomly located in chests or dropped by enemies.

Since this item is of the Unique variety, you will only find it when you advance to World Tier 3. You cannot start the game in this tier; you must complete an entire playthrough of the campaign before you can do so.

Once you've completed the campaign once, you will be able to access what is known as a Capstone Dungeon. Successfully getting through this challenge will make it possible for Unique Items, such as Esu's Heirloom, to be acquired through random drops.

Advancing the game to World Tier 4 will further increase the chances of Unique Item drops from enemies and chests, thus increasing the odds of obtaining Esu's Heirloom.

Unique effects and affixes of Esu's Heirloom in Diablo 4

Esu's Heirloom provides Sorcerers who are lucky enough to find it with 250 Armor. This is a relatively massive armor rating for a pair of boots. When paired with other pieces of armor, it can provide exceptional defense.

Esu's Heirloom also has the added bonus of granting +30 percent to your Sorcerer's Movement Speed for one second after evading. This may seem small, but it can be vital to your survival if you need to get away from particularly tough enemies or if you need to get somewhere quickly.

Aside from this active effect, this pair of boots grants a number of passive bonuses. The most notable one is the [15-25] percent increase to your Critical Strike chance based on your movement speed. If your Sorcerer build is one that is highly agile, you can also get a considerable increase to your odds of landing Critical Hits.

Diablo @Diablo



☠️ Death comes in all shapes and sizes.☠️ Death comes in all shapes and sizes. ☠️💀 https://t.co/pcCSYTJEUV

Other passive boosts that this item provides are 3.0-6.5 percent to Shrine Buff Duration, 8.0-11.5 percent Slow Duration Reduction, +6.5-10.0 percent to your Movement Speed, and +[3.0-16.0] percent to your Movement Speed after killing an Elite Enemy.

For all the advantages it offers, Esu's Heirloom is undoubtedly one of the best Unique items in Diablo 4.

Poll : 0 votes