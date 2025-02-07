EVE Online devs talk up Quasar-empowered new local chat, teases new ship customization system to be spotlighted in February dev blog

EVE Online developers recently announced a series of advancements aimed at enhancing the player experience. It is part of the ongoing EVE Evolved initiative where dev studio, CCP Games, introduces significant upgrades to the game’s infrastructure, including improvements to local chat and a new ship customization system set to be explored in detail later this month.

In this article, we have shared what you can expect from the upcoming EVE Online updates, aka EVE Evolved.

What can you expect from EVE Online in the near future?

Official gameplay screenshot of EVE Online (Image via CCP)

The devs stated in the official blog shared on Steam that communication is at the core of EVE Online and they are working on a transition of local chat to the Quasar infrastructure. By leveraging this technology, the game now offers a more stable and responsive chat system, reducing issues such as message delays or lost communications.

The recent mass test on the Singularity server played a crucial role in refining this upgrade, with player feedback helping to ensure a smoother experience across the cluster. This enhancement is just the beginning of a broader effort to refine EVE’s communication systems.

Upgrades coming to ship customization

Besides chat improvements, the development team focusing on bringing new levels of customization to ships in EVE Online. The SKINR technology, integrated with Quasar, is set to revolutionize how you interact with their fleets. SKINR allows for real-time modifications and increased flexibility in ship personalization, letting pilots create unique looks and configurations.

A live discussion on CCP TV on February 20, 2025, at 15:00 UTC will provide further detail into SKINR’s capabilities. One of the more intriguing questions expected to be addressed is whether painting a ship red affects its speed — a long-running joke within the EVE community.

Enhancements to ESI and the Paragon Hub

Official gameplay screenshot of EVE Online (Image via CCP)

The EVE Swagger Interface (ESI), a critical component that enables third-party applications, is also receiving a series of updates. These changes will improve data accessibility for player-built tools such as killmail tracking, in-game analytics, and the Excel Add-in, reinforcing the interconnected nature of EVE’s player-driven ecosystem.

Meanwhile, the Paragon Hub is evolving to provide a smoother experience for players looking to transition from NPC corporations to player-run organizations. Additional features, such as randomized slot customization, are being introduced to further enhance player agency and personalization options.

