EVE Vanguard: Everything we know about the upcoming MMOFPS

EVE Vanguard is CCP’s next title in the EVE Online universe, where, instead of focusing on mining, industry, trade, and of course, cool adventures, it’s become an epic MMOFPS title. Set 21,000 years in the future, players will control an immortal warclone, grabbing infamy, fortune, and power with their own two hands. While precious little is known about it, it does appear to be set in the same universe, with a brand-new way to play.

In May 2025, CCP opened up about the in-development title, offering some info about the upcoming game. This new MMOFPS will offer fans of the EVE universe, and even newcomers, plenty to be excited about.

What type of game is EVE Vanguard?

EVE Vanguard is an MMOFPS, where players essentially control immortal clone troopers. Players will drop into zones known as Bastions, which are persistent strategic zones. Corps and players alike will do battle for control over these, and eventually, players will be able to control their own Bastions. This will require them to keep their territory safe and secure from others who may want the resources you control.

If you like the concept of EVE, but don't feel like you can handle EVE Online, why not try tactical FPS in Vanguard? (Image via CCP Games)

The game is all about tactical possibilities, and tight, gritty gunplay. There will be a variety of missions, from extraction runs, to mining resources, to squad-based tactical operations. It sounds like it’s going to be similar to Warframe, with less parkour. Things will start simple, according to CCP’s Keynote, but things will escalate, and get more complex and intense.

Will EVE Vanguard be free-to-play?

If EVE Online isn't completely free to play, it's unlikely that EVE Vanguard will be (Image via CCP Games)

At this time, we do not know if EVE Vanguard will be free-to-play. It will, however, likely follow a similar system to EVE Online. EVE Online has a free trial, which gives access to a decent amount of content.

If you want the full game, you have to purchase the Omega subscription, which is $20 USD monthly. We do know, however, if you want to play in the various tests for the upcoming MMOFPS, you have to have an Omega subscription. It will hopefully be like World of Warcraft, where one subscription gets everything.

We will update this when we know more. According to the Keynote about Vanguard, the Nemesis Event, taking place on September 16, 2025, will be free for anyone to play.

Is EVE Vanguard a sequel to Dust 514?

There's definitely some similarities between the two games (Image via CCP Games)

It doesn’t sound like the upcoming MMOFPS is a sequel to Dust 514 at all. There is some similar DNA, but as far as the story goes, there’s precious little information about their connection at this time. We will reach out to CCP about it, and get back to you. I think at best, the two games are similar in idea and scope, but not connected officially, other than that they are both set in the EVE Online universe.

Does EVE Vanguard have a release date or window?

While I had a hard time getting into EVE Online, I'm very excited about Vanguard (Image via CCP Games)

Unfortunately, CCP Games has not given a release date at this time. During its most recent fanfest, a release window of Summer 2026 was unveiled for EVE Vanguard. However, we do know a few things. Early Access is coming in Summer 2025, and there’s one more special event before that time — Nemesis. This event will be available to everyone, so that should be exciting.

