Every new enemy type in Elder Scrolls Online Necrom

The New Season of Elder Scrolls Online Necrom will see a number of upgraded features, one of which will be the introduction of two new zones: the Telvanni Peninsula and Apocrypha (also known as Harmaeus Mora's realm). Besides this, the game will also introduce a fresh playable class known as Aracanist, along with two new Companions known as Sharp-As-Night and Azandar Al-Cybiades.

This game will also see the introduction of four new enemy types in Apocrypha: the Seekers, Lurkers, Hushed, and Mind Terrors.

Seekers, Mind Terrors, and other enemy types in Elder Scrolls Online Necrom

Seekers

Seekers (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

Seekers are protectors of knowledge who can only be found in areas where information is available in abundance. You can find these ghastly creatures around Harmaeus Mora’s libraries, safeguarding them against trespassers. The chief among these seekers is called The Prime Catalouger and can be found in the Libram Cathedral. He is the most difficult Seeker to defeat; however, if you are playing in a group, he's unlikely to provide much of a challenge.

Lurkers

Lurkers (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

Lurkers are giant-like creatures that guard Apocrypha’s libraries from outsiders in Elder Scrolls Online Necrom. These huge beasts reside in low-lying water bodies and can be a threat to players. The main Lurker, Vro-Kuul-Sha, can be found in Deepreave Quag. Compared to the other enemies like Seekers and Mind Terrors, these enemies aren't super hard to defeat solo.

Hushed

Hushed (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

Hushed are human-like deformed skeletal figures who roamed the realms of Harmaeus Mora in search of knowledge. Unlike others on the list, these enemies are not local to Apocrypha. It is said that the reason behind their deformity is the vast body of dark knowledge they have gathered from Mora. However, they also possess great power, which makes them difficult to defeat.

Mind Terrors

Mind Terrors (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

Mind Terrors are multiple-legged animal-like creatures that roam around Apocrypha. These are one of the most powerful enemies you will have to face in this game. These creatures act and function autonomously. The Walking Nightmare, the prime threat among the Mind Terrors, can be found in the Telvanni Peninsula.

Much like Seekers, these foes are difficult to deal with solo, so you might want to have a strong army of prepared players before you embark on this journey.

The new season of Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom was released on June 5, 2023, for the Mac and PC and will be released for Microsoft's Xbox and Sony's PlayStation consoles on June 20, 2023.

