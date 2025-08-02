Every Omni-Tool upgrade in Grounded 2, and what they unlock
Omni-Tool in Grounded 2 comes as one of the most significant QoL changes, as it eliminates the requirement to carry multiple tools for gathering resources. It can dig dirt, break rocks, cut grass, and craft items. With each upgrade, the Omni-Tool gets better, but the upgrade requirements also go up. However, as you progress, the tool will require upgrades to gather more valuable resources.
Ad
Let’s find out everything needed to upgrade the tool, along with its benefits.
Omni-Tool upgrade guide in Grounded 2
Each upgrade requires an increasing amount of Raw Science, along with some resources that can be acquired by gathering and defeating specific bugs. The Omni-Tool can be upgraded through a Ranger Station, and the first one will be available at the Communication Array inside the Snackbar Ranger Outpost. Here are all the upgrade requirements:
Ad
Trending
Omni-Tool
Tier 1 Requirements
Tier 2 Requirements
Omni-Wrench
1000 Raw Science, 2 Red Ant Parts, and 2 Clay
2000 Raw Science, 2 Roach Chunks, and 2 Blueberry Leather
Omni-Hammer
350 Raw Science, 2 Pebbles, and 1 Sap
2000 Raw Science, 1 Ladybug Head, and 3 Lingonberry Leather
Omni-Shovel
350 Raw Science, 2 Grass Seeds, and 2 Sprigs
3000 Raw Science, 1 Northern Scorpion Stinger, and 2 Pine Needles
Omni-Axe
Available for free
1000 Raw Science, 2 Red Ant Parts, and 2 Claws
Ad
The remaining upgrades for the Omni-Tool are not yet available due to a lack of materials, as Grounded 2 was released in early access. Future updates for the game will bring more improvements, along with missing resources to upgrade your all-in-one tool.
Upgrading the Omni-Tool unlocks the ability to gather better resources. Each resource in the game will show the required tier when you approach it. If the tool isn’t upgraded to match that level, you can't gather it. Here are a few examples of different resources requiring different upgrade tiers:
Ad
Omni-Tool
Tier 1
Tier 2
Omni-Wrench
Sturdy Shell, Clover Hood, etc.
O.R.C. Nullifier, Gas Mask, etc.
Omni-Hammer
Pebble, Acorn, etc.
Mint Candy, Spicy Candy, etc.
Omni-Shovel
Clay, Larvae, etc.
Buried Treasure, Clay Vein, etc.
Omni-Axe
Grass, Dry Grass, etc.
Needle Bundle, Toadstool, etc.
A few objects, like the Pinecone and Donut, require tier 3 upgrades for the Omni-Hammer and the Omni-Axe, materials for which are currently unknown. Speaking of upgrades, one of the main requirements for upgrades is Raw Science. The fastest way to acquire it is by identifying as many items as possible using the Resource Analyzer.
×
Feedback
Why did you not like this content?
Was this article helpful?
Thank You for feedback
About the author
Mayank Singh Rathour
Mayank Singh Rathour is an MMO writer at Sportskeeda. He graduated from college with a degree in Business Administration and has over two years of experience as an esports journalist.
Mayank was introduced to gaming at an early age and played Contra, Double Dragon, Castlevania, etc., on his Nintendo DS. When he was a little older, Counter-Strike — a title that majorly helped develop his passion for gaming — became his favorite pastime. Though he's played a bunch of games since then, his love of CS has remained strong. Shroud, a former Counter-Strike: Global Offensive pro, is an inspiration to him. He's also a fan of series' esports scene, following teams like Vitality, NAVI, and The Mongols closely.
When Mayank has some free time, he plays basketball and helps people build PCs.