  • home icon
  • MMO News
  • Every Omni-Tool upgrade in Grounded 2, and what they unlock

Every Omni-Tool upgrade in Grounded 2, and what they unlock

By Mayank Singh Rathour
Published Aug 02, 2025 13:24 GMT
The Omni-Tool servers as an all-in-one device
The Omni-Tool servers as an all-in-one device (Image via Obsidian Entertainment)

Omni-Tool in Grounded 2 comes as one of the most significant QoL changes, as it eliminates the requirement to carry multiple tools for gathering resources. It can dig dirt, break rocks, cut grass, and craft items. With each upgrade, the Omni-Tool gets better, but the upgrade requirements also go up. However, as you progress, the tool will require upgrades to gather more valuable resources.

Ad

Let’s find out everything needed to upgrade the tool, along with its benefits.

Omni-Tool upgrade guide in Grounded 2

Use the Ranger Station to upgrade Omni-Tool (Image via Obsidian Entertainment)
Use the Ranger Station to upgrade Omni-Tool (Image via Obsidian Entertainment)

Each upgrade requires an increasing amount of Raw Science, along with some resources that can be acquired by gathering and defeating specific bugs. The Omni-Tool can be upgraded through a Ranger Station, and the first one will be available at the Communication Array inside the Snackbar Ranger Outpost. Here are all the upgrade requirements:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Omni-ToolTier 1 RequirementsTier 2 Requirements
Omni-Wrench1000 Raw Science, 2 Red Ant Parts, and 2 Clay2000 Raw Science, 2 Roach Chunks, and 2 Blueberry Leather
Omni-Hammer 350 Raw Science, 2 Pebbles, and 1 Sap 2000 Raw Science, 1 Ladybug Head, and 3 Lingonberry Leather
Omni-Shovel 350 Raw Science, 2 Grass Seeds, and 2 Sprigs 3000 Raw Science, 1 Northern Scorpion Stinger, and 2 Pine Needles
Omni-Axe Available for free 1000 Raw Science, 2 Red Ant Parts, and 2 Claws
Ad

The remaining upgrades for the Omni-Tool are not yet available due to a lack of materials, as Grounded 2 was released in early access. Future updates for the game will bring more improvements, along with missing resources to upgrade your all-in-one tool.

Also Read: How to obtain the Red Ant Buggy in Grounded 2

What do Omni-Tool upgrades unlock?

Different resources have different Omni-Tool tier requirements (Image via Obsidian Entertainment)
Different resources have different Omni-Tool tier requirements (Image via Obsidian Entertainment)

Upgrading the Omni-Tool unlocks the ability to gather better resources. Each resource in the game will show the required tier when you approach it. If the tool isn’t upgraded to match that level, you can't gather it. Here are a few examples of different resources requiring different upgrade tiers:

Ad
Omni-ToolTier 1Tier 2
Omni-WrenchSturdy Shell, Clover Hood, etc.O.R.C. Nullifier, Gas Mask, etc.
Omni-Hammer Pebble, Acorn, etc. Mint Candy, Spicy Candy, etc.
Omni-Shovel Clay, Larvae, etc. Buried Treasure, Clay Vein, etc.
Omni-AxeGrass, Dry Grass, etc. Needle Bundle, Toadstool, etc.

A few objects, like the Pinecone and Donut, require tier 3 upgrades for the Omni-Hammer and the Omni-Axe, materials for which are currently unknown. Speaking of upgrades, one of the main requirements for upgrades is Raw Science. The fastest way to acquire it is by identifying as many items as possible using the Resource Analyzer.

About the author
Mayank Singh Rathour

Mayank Singh Rathour

Twitter icon

Mayank Singh Rathour is an MMO writer at Sportskeeda. He graduated from college with a degree in Business Administration and has over two years of experience as an esports journalist.

Mayank was introduced to gaming at an early age and played Contra, Double Dragon, Castlevania, etc., on his Nintendo DS. When he was a little older, Counter-Strike — a title that majorly helped develop his passion for gaming — became his favorite pastime. Though he's played a bunch of games since then, his love of CS has remained strong. Shroud, a former Counter-Strike: Global Offensive pro, is an inspiration to him. He's also a fan of series' esports scene, following teams like Vitality, NAVI, and The Mongols closely.

When Mayank has some free time, he plays basketball and helps people build PCs.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications