Every Omni-Tool upgrade in Grounded 2, and what they unlock

Omni-Tool in Grounded 2 comes as one of the most significant QoL changes, as it eliminates the requirement to carry multiple tools for gathering resources. It can dig dirt, break rocks, cut grass, and craft items. With each upgrade, the Omni-Tool gets better, but the upgrade requirements also go up. However, as you progress, the tool will require upgrades to gather more valuable resources.

Let’s find out everything needed to upgrade the tool, along with its benefits.

Omni-Tool upgrade guide in Grounded 2

Use the Ranger Station to upgrade Omni-Tool (Image via Obsidian Entertainment)

Each upgrade requires an increasing amount of Raw Science, along with some resources that can be acquired by gathering and defeating specific bugs. The Omni-Tool can be upgraded through a Ranger Station, and the first one will be available at the Communication Array inside the Snackbar Ranger Outpost. Here are all the upgrade requirements:

Omni-Tool Tier 1 Requirements Tier 2 Requirements Omni-Wrench 1000 Raw Science, 2 Red Ant Parts, and 2 Clay 2000 Raw Science, 2 Roach Chunks, and 2 Blueberry Leather Omni-Hammer 350 Raw Science, 2 Pebbles, and 1 Sap 2000 Raw Science, 1 Ladybug Head, and 3 Lingonberry Leather Omni-Shovel 350 Raw Science, 2 Grass Seeds, and 2 Sprigs 3000 Raw Science, 1 Northern Scorpion Stinger, and 2 Pine Needles Omni-Axe Available for free 1000 Raw Science, 2 Red Ant Parts, and 2 Claws

The remaining upgrades for the Omni-Tool are not yet available due to a lack of materials, as Grounded 2 was released in early access. Future updates for the game will bring more improvements, along with missing resources to upgrade your all-in-one tool.

What do Omni-Tool upgrades unlock?

Different resources have different Omni-Tool tier requirements (Image via Obsidian Entertainment)

Upgrading the Omni-Tool unlocks the ability to gather better resources. Each resource in the game will show the required tier when you approach it. If the tool isn’t upgraded to match that level, you can't gather it. Here are a few examples of different resources requiring different upgrade tiers:

Omni-Tool Tier 1 Tier 2 Omni-Wrench Sturdy Shell, Clover Hood, etc. O.R.C. Nullifier, Gas Mask, etc. Omni-Hammer Pebble, Acorn, etc. Mint Candy, Spicy Candy, etc. Omni-Shovel Clay, Larvae, etc. Buried Treasure, Clay Vein, etc. Omni-Axe Grass, Dry Grass, etc. Needle Bundle, Toadstool, etc.

A few objects, like the Pinecone and Donut, require tier 3 upgrades for the Omni-Hammer and the Omni-Axe, materials for which are currently unknown. Speaking of upgrades, one of the main requirements for upgrades is Raw Science. The fastest way to acquire it is by identifying as many items as possible using the Resource Analyzer.

