Fallout 76: All new locations in the Ghoul Within update

Fallout 76 introduces a wide array of new areas to explore in the Ghoul Within update. Most of them are in the northeastern most quadrant of the map; interestingly enough, one of them is down in the far southeast. But this is for a new event and not really connected to the overall journey and adventure of becoming a Ghoul. Being a Ghoul is an interesting prospect, and one that was teased earlier, on the game’s Roadmap.

I recommend being well-equipped and at a decent level before even heading to these new areas. You have to be Level 50 to become a Ghoul anyway, so wandering up there before that isn’t really worth it, from my perspective. If you still want to go adventuring, we’ll show you where everything is, in terms of new regions.

All new locations you can visit in Fallout 76’s The Ghoul Within update

All players can explore the new locations of Fallout 76’s Ghoul Within update without having to buy anything or do anything in particular. However, these regions can be dangerous. Getting closer to the mountains, we found more than one Scorchbeast, for example. It might be worth fighting them if you can for the Radium Rifle blueprint, though. Below is a list of all new areas you can reach:

Hillside Cavern

Radiant Hills

Old Danielson Cabin

The Bullengrube

Point Repose

Susan's Cabin

Hillside Cavern

This is THE location to become a Ghoul (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

Hillside Cavern is where you ultimately meet the NPC that will turn you into a Ghoul, at the culmination of the quest Leap of Faith, which automatically unlocks at Level 50. There’s not really much to do here other than receive the quest. It was a nuclear missile silo though, that’s now a home to Ghouls. You can head here to charge your Glow meter, thanks to the radioactive room found here.

Radiant Hills

Just by becoming a Ghoul, you get access to this location (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

Radiant Hills is the real home of the Ghouls, though. Humans who head up here won’t likely survive long — there’s a significant amount of radiation in quite a few places. On top of that, the Ghouls don’t trust the Humans who come here, so you won’t be welcomed with arms wide open. You get here by going beyond the Hillside Cavern, and it will serve as a safe fast travel location for Ghoul players.

If you don’t transform into a Ghoul, you can’t reach the interior location. This is also home to Jaye Vo, who can give you a disguise for interacting with normal folks. For this reason, it’s one of the most important new locations in Fallout 76’s Ghoul Within update.

Old Danielson Cabin

Evil Dead fans may want to go nosing around up here for nostalgia's sake (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

This cabin in Fallout 76 is found in the northern section of the Savage Divide and northwest of the Hillside Cabin. It’s just an ordinary cabin, with a few enemies likely lurking around. It’s worth exploring anyway, and interestingly enough, it's a reference to the Evil Dead films. Its location also perhaps puts it closer to Tennessee, the location of the actual cabin.

The Bullengrube

You can dive down into the water in search of treasure, but all you'll really get is sad news (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

The Bullengrube is a waterfall area northeast of the Hillside Cavern and is one of the new locations for Fallout 76's Ghoul Within update. For the brave, you can swim down into the water by the waterfall itself until you reach a bit of an underwater rocky outcropping. Swim due west from there until you can head to the surface, to find a body, and an interesting but sad note. Other than that, there’s not much of note here that we found.

Point Repose

If you're a Ghoul and want more lore, why not take a peek into this area? (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

You can’t go much farther north in Fallout 76 Ghoul Within than Point Repose. Due northwest of Radiant Hills, it’s a little camp that players can learn more about, through the notes scattered around it. This is another must-visit for Ghoul players wanting more lore from Bethesda’s MMO.

Susan’s Cabin

This is a location that will help us later (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

Far, far, far to the southeast of the Fallout 76 map, at the top left corner of the “Welcome to West Virginia” sign on the map, is Susan’s Cabin. This will be used for the Big Bloom Event, so it’s worth stopping in at. This area’s near Skyline Valley — I had to use the R&G Station to fast travel here, but your experience may vary.

