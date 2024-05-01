Fallout 76: All treasure map locations, explored

Fallout 76 is a vast game littered with various side quests as well as objectives. The optional content is so extensive that it can take at least 100 hours to attain completion. But among all the optional objectives, locating all the cryptids and discovering all the camp locations is by far the most tedious.

The treasure map can be found hidden in various abandoned houses, and merchants and can even be looted from the corpses of enemies. Each treasure map hints at a potential location. In this article, we have listed all the locations alluded to by the maps.

All treasure map locations in Fallout 76

Where to look for treasure in Fallout 76? (image via Bethesda)

Here are all the locations shown on the maps. The directions are shared in the same numerical sequence as the maps. This means if you have Forest Map #01, you must follow the directions mentioned in the first point under Forest.

Ash Heap

Head towards the AMS testing location, which is situated adjacent to a closed-off tunnel on a hill.

which is situated adjacent to a closed-off tunnel on a hill. Proceed to the cottages located close to Hornwright Air Purifier Site #1.

Forest

In a garbage heap by Mothman Museum, beneath a little bridge that spans the river's creek.

that spans the river's creek. In the campfire area situated atop the hill northeast of the Kanawha Nuka-Cola facility .

. Just behind the monkey bars and adjacent to a tree with a tire hanging from it, to the north of Relay Tower HG-B7-09 .

. Take the path that leads uphill shortly before Tyler County Fairgrounds , which leads out from Vault 76. It's next to the left wing of a yellow and blue airplane.

, which leads out from Vault 76. It's next to the left wing of a yellow and blue airplane. In Charleston Trainyard , by the door of an overturned train car.

, by the door of an overturned train car. Head to the wooden bridge on the shore near the water sensor, next to the Wayward .

. The billboard next to Widow's Perch is indicated on this map.

is indicated on this map. The location is a short way southwest of Mama Dolce's Food Processing on the south bank of the river, northeast of the Gauley Mine Exit. Look for the railroad bridge overlooking the river, then proceed eastward. There is a grass-coloured mound where you can find this treasure.

on the south bank of the river, northeast of the Gauley Mine Exit. Look for the railroad bridge overlooking the river, then proceed eastward. There is a grass-coloured mound where you can find this treasure. Close to the Summersville southeast entrance , between two busses, and adjacent to a house.

, between two busses, and adjacent to a house. A ledge sits next to a little creek in a rocky canyon, southwest of Greg's Mine Supply.

Toxic Valley

Beside Becker Farm , next to a small, crumbling wall.

, next to a small, crumbling wall. West of the Shooting Club in Clarksburg . The Water Park is to the south of it. Locate the water tower and position your avatar so that it corresponds with the treasure map image.

. The Water Park is to the south of it. Locate the water tower and position your avatar so that it corresponds with the treasure map image. Proceed southeast from the Pioneer Scout Camp . Walk along the wooden boardwalk beside the damaged boat on a small islet. The map lies next to the boat.

. Walk along the wooden boardwalk beside the damaged boat on a small islet. The map lies next to the boat. There's a tiny ridge overlooking the site south of the Crashed Space Station, and some shattered trees are next to it.

Savage Divide

Walk towards the nuclear waste sign by following the trail northeast of Dent & Sons Construction.

Between the red and blue wagons is a mound of dirt located north of Appalachian Central Trainyard.

There's a ski lift north of the Top of the World . Trace it downward from the top of the dome and jump over the railing. Take a look below to see a wrecked lift car. Beside it, you can find the buried treasure.

. Trace it downward from the top of the dome and jump over the railing. Take a look below to see a wrecked lift car. Beside it, you can find the buried treasure. There’s a pile of rocks close to the ledge on the cliff above Blackwater Mine. Look eastward from where you enter the mine and you will find the location.

The Mire

The treasure is in a timber cabin with steps leading south and slightly east of Pumpkin House.

There's a tunnel at the terminus of the railroad southwest of Big B's Rest Stop . The treasure can be found at the entrance.

. The treasure can be found at the entrance. A primary route leads east of Thunder Mountain Substation TM-01 in the direction of the river. To the north, the treasure is right off the road's edge.

in the direction of the river. To the north, the treasure is right off the road's edge. Just to the left of the main road, on the edge of the canyon's water. Treasure lies southwest of Crevasse Dam and just north of Dyer Chemical.

Cranberry Bog

Northwest of Watoga Civic Center , if you look out carefully, you can find the map under the bridge.

, if you look out carefully, you can find the map under the bridge. It's beneath a bridge east of Ranger Lookout. It lies directly north of Quarry X3 and southwest of Bootlegger's Shack.

South of Survey Camp Alpha , on a little lake, next to a withered tree. It lies west of Overgrown Sundew Grove and southeast of Sunrise Field.

, on a little lake, next to a withered tree. It lies west of Overgrown Sundew Grove and southeast of Sunrise Field. Go north via Pylon V-13's railroad. It's situated between Route 65 and the railroad.

These are all the treasure locations in Fallout 76, we hope it will help you in your expeditions.

