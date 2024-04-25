All Cryptids in Fallout 76 and where to find them

Cryptids are mysterious creatures found across the Appalachia map in Fallout 76. The game has six Cryptids at the moment, each with specific spawn locations. These beasts are typically difficult to find, but if you know where they appear, the task will be easier.

This article lists the types of Cryptids in Fallout 76 and where to find them.

Mothman spawn locations in Fallout 76

Mothman is a large moth-like creature (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

The Mothman is a big moth-like creature in Fallout 76 with spooky glowing red eyes.

The easiest way to find the Mothman is by completing quests, such as the Queen of the Hunt. Completing The Path to Enlightenment event also summons it at Landview Lighthouse in the Forest region.

Although the Mothman can be found practically anywhere on the map, here are some of its popular spawn locations:

Scorched variant of Mothman spawns in Cell Block Z.

Transmission Station 1AT-U03 in The Forest.

You may encounter Mothman randomly or find it attacking your C.A.M.P.

Flatwoods Monster spawn locations in Fallout 76

Exploring the spawn locations of Faltwoods Monster (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

The Flatwoods Monster is a bizarre creature with a big head. You can find it at the AVR Medical Center located in Toxic Valley (north on the map).

Here are a few more spawn locations where you can find the creature:

Abbie's Bunker in the Mire region between the Highland Marsh and the Gnarled Gallows.

Wilson Brothers' Auto Repair west of the auto shop in the Forest region.

Dyer Chemical across the river in the Mire region.

Wendigo spawn locations in Fallout 76

Wendigo is a humanoid creature (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

The Wendigo is a scary creature that somewhat resembles a mutated person. It usually stays in places with lots of radiation.

One guaranteed way of finding a Wendigo called Nightstalker is by getting to the end of the One Violent Night event quest. Players can also find it in the Wendigo Cave in Fallout 76.

Here are the spawn locations of the Wendigo:

Wendigo Cave in the Savage Divide. It's hidden in a remote corner, surrounded by The Sludge Hole, Seneca Gang Camp, and Autumn Acre Cabin.

Transmission Station 1AT-U03 in The Forest.

Willard Corporate Housing which is located in the Toxic Valley region, near Wavy Willard's Water Park, the Toxic Dried Lakebed, and Black Beard Lodge.

Mountainside Bed & Breakfast, situated in the Savage Divide region.

A lonely south road near Abbie’s bunker, near a truck trapped in vines.

Drop Site C2 located outside Watoga in the Cranberry Bog.

Grafton Monster spawn locations in Fallout 76

Grafton Monster in a mutated beast with no head (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

The Grafton Monster is a huge mutated beast that looks like a mix of a gorilla and a crocodile but with no head. It lives in places with lots of industrial pollution and has a tough build.

To Find a Grafton Monster, you have to finish the Grafton Day event quest. However, there are also many spawn locations where you can find this creature:

Whitespring Resort, in the garden area between the Resort and Golf Club in Appalachia's Savage Divide region.

Hemlock Holes, the flat landscape near Wavy Willard's in the northern Toxic Valley region and between the main building and the crashed Vertibird nearby.

The Charleston Trainyard, located just beyond Charleston between Charleston Station and the Poseidon Power Plant in the Forest region of Appalachia.

In the Forest region, to the east of the Charleston Capitol Building.

North of Charleston Trainyard in The Forest.

Sheepsquatch spawn locations in Fallout 76

Spawn Locations for Sheepsquatch (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

The Sheepsquatch is a giant creature that is a mix of sheep and sasquatch. It also has an ear tag.

You can find Sheepsquatches in Fallout 76 through an event quest called Free Range. Other than that, they spawn in these locations:

Creekside Sundew Grove in the Cranberry Bog region, found off Route 65 just south of Mac's Farm and The General's Steakhouse.

Vault 96 in the Savage Divide region, found atop a cliff southwest of the vault.

Welch in the Ash Heap, along the road southwest towards Nicholson's End.

Scenic Overlook, south of the Federal Disposal Field.

Snallygaster spawn locations in Fallout 76

Spawn locations for Snallygaster (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

The Snallygaster is a reptile-like beast with sharp claws and a long tail. It stands out because of its acid-coated tongue, which it uses to attack.

You can go to places with lots of radiation to find a Sanllygaster in Fallout 76. Some of the locations where it spawns are:

Toxic Larry's Meat 'N' Go in the Savage Divide region, between Autumn Acre Cabin and Berkeley Springs.

Hemlock Holes in the Toxic Valley, around the crashed vertibird.

The Flooded Trainyard in the Cranberry Bog region, east of Watoga, around the flooded trainyard.

Federal disposal field HZ-21, situated in the Savage Divide region.

Pylon V-13, which lies in the Cranberry Bog region.

Kiddie Corner cabins located in the Toxic Valley region.

