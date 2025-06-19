Fallout 76: Complete Fishing guide

Fishing has come to Fallout 76, and you can now kick back, relax (for the most part), and catch fish in Appalachia. If you're new to the wastelands, you may be wondering how to get started. It's not like you wander out of Vault 76 and immediately start casting a line to get fish.
No, there are steps involved, and there's no manual either, so you'll need to learn on the go. Thankfully, you'll have all the time in the world, and you'll be able to catch up to others soon, as the Fallout 76 Gone Fission update is relatively new. That being said, here's everything you need to know about Fishing in Fallout 76.
How to start Fishing in Fallout 76 (Casting Off Quest)
To start Fishing in Fallout 76, you'll need to begin the "Casting Off" Quest, which will introduce you to the basics and give you your first Fishing rod. To start it, you'll have to head to the Mire Regions of Appalachia map, open your Pip-Boy, and tune the radio to "Linda-Lee Shortwave Signal."
This will then lead you to a new area on the map called Fisherman's Rest. It's home to several new NPCs, including The Fisherman, Captain Raymon Clark, and Linda-Lee. Upon reaching the location, the Casting Off Quest should trigger automatically. If not, talk to The Fisherman to get things started.
How to catch fish in Fallout 76
Once you've spoken to both NPCs, you'll receive a Fishing rod, and the mechanics to allow you to fish will be enabled for your character. You'll then be tasked with catching three fish. Bait (Common) can be bought from The Fisherman at four (4) Caps a piece.
Since Fishing is new, the Casting Off Quest doesn't just enable the mechanics but teaches you the basics as well. To fish, all you need to do is walk to any section of deep water, and once prompted, select the Fishing option to cast your line.
You'll want to wait until a fish pulls the bob completely under before selecting the option to reel it in. Keep an eye out for a radar-like icon, and move around to keep the fish highlighted on the radar. Remember to pay attention to this detail while Fishing, or you'll be wasting your Bait
All Bait types for Fishing in Fallout 76
You can't fish without Bait in Fallout 76. It wouldn't be immersive. Since there are only three types of Bait, it shouldn't be difficult to get. Here's the list:
- Common Bait: It gives you the chance to catch generic fish, scrapable junk, and common regional fish. You can purchase it from The Fisherman and Captain Raymond Clark in Fisherman's Rest.
- Improved Bait: It gives you an increased chance of catching Uncommon fish. You can trade with players, loot, and get it from events.
- Superb Bait: You can only earn this as a reward in Season 21.
Does weather affect Fishing in Fallout 76?
Much like real life, weather plays a huge role in Fallout 76 when it comes to Fishing. Here's what you can expect to see:
- Clear Weather: Suited for catching Common fish in any region.
- Rainy Weather: Increased chance of catching region-specific fish, as well as Axolotls.
- Radstorm/Nuke Weather: Increases the chance of catching Glowing fish.
How to upgrade your Fishing rod in Fallout 76
Your first Fishing rod is rather basic. It's not very good, and as such, you'll have to upgrade it. This can be done via Weapons Workbench or Tinker's Workbench menu, but you'll need to complete Challenges and Dailies to get upgrade items that can improve the Fishing rod.
How to catch Legendary fish in Fallout 76
The goal of a good fisher is to catch Legendary fish. You'll need three things for the task: An upgraded Fishing Rod, Superb Bait (if you have it), and good weather. You'll also need a bit of luck and hope you don't get ambushed while Fishing. Here's where you can find Legendary fish
- Wavy Willard: Wavy Willard's Water Park
- Local Legend: Organ Cave
- Local Legend: Big Maw
How to catch all Axolotl fish types in Fallout 76
Axolotls are elusive, hard to catch, and will test your patience. However, if you manage to catch them, they are valuable. You'll need Rainy Weather and Superb Bait for the job.
If you manage to catch 12 in total (each month), you'll be handsomely rewarded after a year. A new variant will be added to the game each month. For June, the Banded Axolotl can be found in the Toxic Valley or Mire Region.
What to do with fish after catching them
You can eat fish by turning them into Fish Bits at a Cooking Station. You can also feed them to Linda-Lee at Fisherman's Rest in hopes of getting good loot. They can also be used in the following recipes, which provide more overall benefits:
- Grilled fish
- Fish and Tatos
- Fish Chowder
That's everything you need to know about Fishing in Fallout 76. Just remember to take things slow and be prepared for more than just Fishing, as there's never a dull moment in the apocalypse.