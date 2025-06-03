Fallout 76: Everything new in the Gone Fission update

Fallout 76 Gone Fission is just a few hours away from its release, and it introduces the ability for players to actually fish. While the irradiated waters in the Appalachia region might not offer the best catch of the day, you can sit back with friends and enjoy. Just be sure not to fish around Mirelurk hatcheries, or irradiated fish will be the least of your concerns.
Aside from fishing for Noxious Sawgill, Bloodwhisker, Glowing Gulpy, and the rare Axolotls, many new fishing-themed rewards are being introduced. You will be able to redeem them using Season Tickets.
That's not all, you can also take on enemies with the new Ice Breaker weapon. Here's a list of things coming in Fallout 76 (Season 21), Gone Fission.
Everything new in the Gone Fission update in Fallout 76
As mentioned, many new items are coming to the game. This includes things like the Gone Fission Neon Sign, Houseboat (which is nearly a seaworthy vessel), and Basket of Dead Fish. Here's a complete list of things that have been revealed thus far:
- Bouy (1st)
- Boat Fishing Rod Display
- Hanging Buoy (1st)
- Neon Light Signs (1st)
- House Boat
- Lily Pads (1st)
- Drowned Chaise Lounge
- Bottled Octopus
- Vinyl Crate
- Loose Vinyl Records (1st)
- Poseidon Arm Wrestle Machine (1st)
- Snorkel Goggles
- Oxygen Tank Backpack
- Shark Tooth Backpack Flair
- Fish Bones Flair (1st)
- Gone Fission Neon Sign
- Cannery
- Lite Ally: Dottie
- Taxidermy Shark Jaw
- Spitfire Paint (Chainsaw) (1st)
- Spitfire Paint (Pepper Shaker) (1st)
- Ice Breaker
- Houseboat Survival Tent (1st)
- Gone Fission Camping Cooler
- Fishie Stein
- Fish Head Fishing Rod Display
- Ruby Reel Fishing Rod Paint (1st)
- Nuka Bobber Mod
- Baby Rattle Bobber Mod
- Light Bulb Bodder Mod
- Basket of Dead Fish
Granted, a few items are exclusive and part of the Fallout 1st Subscription Plan, although others can be redeemed normally. Besides, with the ability to finally kick back and fish with your friends, the rewards are rather secondary here. Given how community-driven the game is, you won't miss out on items once you cast your line into some irradiated water and score a fish.
You will also get access to the Cannery, a new workstation that allows you to can food. Nothing like having a steady supply of food in the wasteland. Lite Ally: Dottie will be the latest NPC added to the game. Based on what we know, she's a fish expert of sorts and could likely offer you perks and bonuses related to fishing.
That's everything that has been revealed thus far. We should get more information once the maintenance for the server kicks off at 10 am ET on June 3, 2025. Fallout 76 Gone Fission is set to be another incredible season, filled with new adventures for resident players to undertake. Don't forget to pop some Rad-X before fishing, though, just in case you plan on diving into some irradiated water.
