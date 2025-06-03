  • home icon
Fallout 76: Everything new in the Gone Fission update

By Matthew Wilkins
Modified Jun 03, 2025 12:15 IST
Everything new in the Fallout 76 Gone Fission update (Image via Bethesda Softworks)
We explore everything new in the Fallout 76 Gone Fission update (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

Fallout 76 Gone Fission is just a few hours away from its release, and it introduces the ability for players to actually fish. While the irradiated waters in the Appalachia region might not offer the best catch of the day, you can sit back with friends and enjoy. Just be sure not to fish around Mirelurk hatcheries, or irradiated fish will be the least of your concerns.

Aside from fishing for Noxious Sawgill, Bloodwhisker, Glowing Gulpy, and the rare Axolotls, many new fishing-themed rewards are being introduced. You will be able to redeem them using Season Tickets.

That's not all, you can also take on enemies with the new Ice Breaker weapon. Here's a list of things coming in Fallout 76 (Season 21), Gone Fission.

Everything new in the Gone Fission update in Fallout 76

Fish for everyone! (Image via Bethesda Softworks)
Fish for everyone! (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

As mentioned, many new items are coming to the game. This includes things like the Gone Fission Neon Sign, Houseboat (which is nearly a seaworthy vessel), and Basket of Dead Fish. Here's a complete list of things that have been revealed thus far:

  • Bouy (1st)
  • Boat Fishing Rod Display
  • Hanging Buoy (1st)
  • Neon Light Signs (1st)
  • House Boat
  • Lily Pads (1st)
  • Drowned Chaise Lounge
  • Bottled Octopus
  • Vinyl Crate
  • Loose Vinyl Records (1st)
  • Poseidon Arm Wrestle Machine (1st)
  • Snorkel Goggles
  • Oxygen Tank Backpack
  • Shark Tooth Backpack Flair
  • Fish Bones Flair (1st)
  • Gone Fission Neon Sign
  • Cannery
  • Lite Ally: Dottie
  • Taxidermy Shark Jaw
  • Spitfire Paint (Chainsaw) (1st)
  • Spitfire Paint (Pepper Shaker) (1st)
  • Ice Breaker
  • Houseboat Survival Tent (1st)
  • Gone Fission Camping Cooler
  • Fishie Stein
  • Fish Head Fishing Rod Display
  • Ruby Reel Fishing Rod Paint (1st)
  • Nuka Bobber Mod
  • Baby Rattle Bobber Mod
  • Light Bulb Bodder Mod
  • Basket of Dead Fish
Ice Breaker (right) (Image via Bethesda Softworks)
Ice Breaker (right) (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

Granted, a few items are exclusive and part of the Fallout 1st Subscription Plan, although others can be redeemed normally. Besides, with the ability to finally kick back and fish with your friends, the rewards are rather secondary here. Given how community-driven the game is, you won't miss out on items once you cast your line into some irradiated water and score a fish.

You will also get access to the Cannery, a new workstation that allows you to can food. Nothing like having a steady supply of food in the wasteland. Lite Ally: Dottie will be the latest NPC added to the game. Based on what we know, she's a fish expert of sorts and could likely offer you perks and bonuses related to fishing.

That's everything that has been revealed thus far. We should get more information once the maintenance for the server kicks off at 10 am ET on June 3, 2025. Fallout 76 Gone Fission is set to be another incredible season, filled with new adventures for resident players to undertake. Don't forget to pop some Rad-X before fishing, though, just in case you plan on diving into some irradiated water.

Read more Fallout 76 articles here:

Matthew Wilkins is one of the top writers at Sportskeeda Gaming, having crossed 16 million views in just over three years. Matthew currently writes for Fortnite, MMO, and other sections as well. Speaking with developers of the Total War franchise and reviewing numerous AAA games have been key milestones in his career so far.

Matthew is a Communicative English Major, and his skills and experience have helped him dig deep in the world of esports and gaming journalism. He prioritizes accuracy and ensures nothing is second-guessed. Being connected to the community is an important aspect of his life, as it helps him keep track of credible insiders and leakers to be among the first to report on breaking news.

Matthew grew up playing video games, with Age of Empires serving as his gateway into the world. Currently, he leans towards real-time as well as turn-based strategy games, 4x, and similar genres, and frequently binge-plays solo or multiplayer titles on PC. His love for Red Dead Redemption 2 and Stellaris are unparalleled, matched perhaps only by Fortnite. Matthew is also a vocalist and performs a variety of genres like Glam Rock, Pop, Heavy Metal, and Rock when not writing.

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
