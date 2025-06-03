Fallout 76 maintenance time today: When might the new season go live? (June 3, 2025)

The Fallout 76 Season 21 Gone Fission update is slated to be the fishiest season yet, as it will usher in the ability to fish in the radiated waters of Appalachia. Fun. There will also be tons of new cosmetics and weapons for you to craft. You'll finally be able to use the surplus of resources you've been saving up. However, before the new content goes live, the servers must first be taken offline for maintenance.

With that in mind, here is when the server maintenance will kick off and when they could be back up again.

Fallout 76 Gone Fission update release time: When does maintenance start?

According to the information provided by Bethesda, the Fallout 76 Gone Fission update will begin its maintenance at 7 am PDT/10 am ET today (June 3). This is the usual time for the update, and the developer has been following this for quite some time. This time also coincides with the daily in-game reset, and fans have come to expect new content to be introduced around this time.

Here's when the maintenance starts in other major time zones:

7:00 AM Pacific Time (PT)

9:00 AM Central Time (CT)

10:00 AM Eastern Time (ET)

11:00 AM Atlantic Standard Time (ADT)

2:00 PM Greenwich Mean Time (GMT)

3:00 PM Middle European Time (MET)

4:00 PM Eastern European Time (EET)

7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST)

10:00 PM Singapore Time (SGT)

11:00 PM Japan Standard Time (JST)

12:00 AM Australia Eastern Time (AET) (June 4)

3:00 AM Samoa Standard Time (SST) (June 4)

Fallout 76 Gone Fission update release time: When could the new season start?

As for when the Fallout 76 Gone Fission (Season 21) goes live, it usually takes three to four hours (12 PM to 1 PM ET) for server maintenance to wrap up. Since this is a transition from one season to the next, it could take longer. As such, this is merely an estimate and not the actual timeline.

When the servers come online, Bethesda will provide an update on its website or via other social media channels. Lastly, if you plan on staying in-game until the servers are taken offline, you'd best wrap up important business before the aforementioned time to be on the safe side.

