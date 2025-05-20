Fallout 76: How to get free in-game Bundle (May 2025)

It's 2025, and Fallout 76 is still going strong. To celebrate, Bethesda is giving away freebies to players who own the game. These can be redeemed in-game at your convenience and used as you see fit. Of course, it's nothing too extravagant, but hey, at least you get something for exploring the post-apocalyptic setting of West Virginia, right?

Ad

Given the scarcity of resources, it's always nice to get something for free in the title. That said, here is how to get these freebies, and no, there's no catch involved or DLC needed.

How to get the Fallout 76 freebies (May 2025)

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

There are three freebies up for grabs: Beelzebilly suit, Beelzebilly head, and Mr. Demonic backpack. By the naming scheme, I am sure you can understand the theme of the cosmetics. Given that you're fighting for survival in the wastelands, the theme goes hard.

Now, to get the freebies, all you need to do is opt in to Bethesda marketing emails at bethesda.net during the promotion window, which ends on June 27, 2025, at 10 AM ET. Here are the steps to opt in:

Ad

Create a Bethesda.net account.

Opt in to email communications.

Set up your account and click the "Claim Now" button.

Now, you should have the freebies added to your account, and they can be redeemed in Fallout 76. Here's how to go about that:

Beelzebilly suit and head: This cosmetic can be found at any Armor Workbench in-game (in the world or at a C.A.M.P.). Through the Craft option, you can craft the Outfit and Headwear directly and then put them on through the Apparel tab in the Pip-Boy.

Mr. Demonic backpack: This cosmetic can be found at any Armor Workbench in-game (in the world or at a C.A.M.P.). Through the modify option, the backpack can be added to an already existing Small or Standard Backpack.

Ad

Will you keep the Fallout 76 freebies (May 2025) if you opt out of email communications?

Yes, you will still keep the freebies and the option to (maybe) craft them if you opt out of email communications after redeeming them in-game. However, it is best if you remain opted in to the emails as you'll be notified the next time there are freebies to redeem.

Ad

Read more Fallout 76 articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Matthew Wilkins Matthew Wilkins is one of the top writers at Sportskeeda Gaming, having crossed 16 million views in just over three years. Matthew currently writes for Fortnite, MMO, and other sections as well. Speaking with developers of the Total War franchise and reviewing numerous AAA games have been key milestones in his career so far.



Matthew is a Communicative English Major, and his skills and experience have helped him dig deep in the world of esports and gaming journalism. He prioritizes accuracy and ensures nothing is second-guessed. Being connected to the community is an important aspect of his life, as it helps him keep track of credible insiders and leakers to be among the first to report on breaking news.



Matthew grew up playing video games, with Age of Empires serving as his gateway into the world. Currently, he leans towards real-time as well as turn-based strategy games, 4x, and similar genres, and frequently binge-plays solo or multiplayer titles on PC. His love for Red Dead Redemption 2 and Stellaris are unparalleled, matched perhaps only by Fortnite. Matthew is also a vocalist and performs a variety of genres like Glam Rock, Pop, Heavy Metal, and Rock when not writing. Know More