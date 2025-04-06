Is Fallout 76 worth trying in 2025?

If you'd like to "Crawl out through the Fallout when they drop that bomb," then Fallout 76 is for you. Having been released on April 14, 2020, in the middle of a global pandemic, it didn't take long for the game to kick off. With arguably nothing to do and with self-isolation still in trend, exploring the post-apocalyptic landscape of West Virginia seemed like the best choice.

By now, if you've read this far, you're itching to know if Fallout 76 is worth trying in 2025. It's nearly five years since the game launched, and while you can indeed play solo, the multiplayer experience is the highlight. Will you be able to catch up to others? Will the game be fun? Will you die from radiation poisoning and Deathclaws? Definitely, maybe quite possibly.

That said, it's time to pop a few Rad-X pills and dive straight in.

Fallout 76 is worth trying in 2025, but only if you have time

The Vault-Tec Corporation hopes you've had a good stay (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

Let me answer the question at the very beginning. Yes, Fallout 76 is worth trying in 2025, but you need to have free time. If you've played any of the games in the Fallout franchise, you know firsthand that there's a lot to do and a handful of hours will not suffice.

It'll take a few hours to simply settle in and get a lay of the land. Then there's learning the ropes of crafting, combat, working on your skills, and avoiding becoming lunch for a Yao Guai. That's not even scratching the surface of the sheer content that Fallout 76 has to offer.

Don't you just want to pet the Mega Slot? (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

Yes, indeed, the game did have a rocky start, but much like No Man's Sky, Bethesda did turn things around. Since its launch in 2020, 15 DLCs have been introduced alongside numerous updates. The game is stable as it can get when playing on recommended specifications. There are a few anomalies from time to time, but it wouldn't be a Fallout game without minor bugs in it.

Moving past content and specifications, Fallout 76 has a thriving community as well. According to information available on Steam, in the last 24 hours, there were over 11,000 players. At the time of writing this, over 6,000 active players.

Nothing like the great outdoors to get the blood pumping (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

Given that 24 players can partake in a public server, and eight for private servers, there is more than enough of a bustling community to integrate into. With Season 20 of Fallout 76 having gone live recently, there will be a surge of new players.

Akin to GTA V, there is also a lot of roleplaying that occurs in Fallout 76. Players dress, spec, and carry out objectives based on their role in-game. There are even dramas and plays held by communities within the game. With the ability to become a Ghoul in Fallout 76, things have never been this interesting. To be fair, this is just scratching the surface of the game.

That Ghoul looks like he's maxed-out Charisma (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

You can build your own Settlement, craft exotic weapons, complete quests and objectives - become the Messiah of the wasteland, or just go full nuclear and spread cleansing fire across the six distinct regions of West Virginia. The choice is yours, as well as the consequences.

Lastly, coming to the price, the game has been listed as low as $7.99, which is a steal considering how good the base game is. The normal retail price is $39.99, which, again, is also not a lot considering everything it has to offer. Since the DLCs are optional, you can get your money's worth playing the base game to completion before thinking about getting them.

On an ending note, Bethesda has also released the Fallout 76 roadmap for 2025. There's a lot of content on the way, and more is being planned for the future. Taking everything into consideration, if you're a Fallout fan, the game is definitely worth trying. I would recommend that you wait for a sale unless you want to pay full price. Alternatively, you can subscribe to Fallout 1st and get access to a plethora of content.

