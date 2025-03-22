Fallout 76: Tips to max out Season 20 fast

Fallout 76’s Season 20, Glow of the Ghoul has officially begun, and that means it’s time to grind! You don’t have to do it immediately, but there are certainly reasons to hit Rank 100 as fast as possible. If you’re planning on rolling a second character, you may want to get the extra Perk Coins, or you may want them for leveling up your own Legendary Perks for a particular character. You might even want to play a Ghoul and set them up for success.

Ad

There are certainly a variety of ways to grind out Season 20 in Fallout 76, from general tips to an overarching strategy. We’re here to get you to where you want to be while using your time in the most efficient way possible. Here’s what you should consider doing in the game.

Tips to easily max out Season 20 of Fallout 76

Season 20 will be around for several months in Fallout 76 so there’s no real need to rush. However, if you need to take a break from looking at all the new locations in this update, you can instead farm Score for the current season. Here are just a few tips to get you moving.

Ad

Trending

Stack Buffs and kill Super Mutants in a group.

Take Advantage of Double XP weekends.

Grind out all Daily Challenges on Double Score Weekends.

Stack Intelligence/XP buffs and slaughter Super Mutants (West Tek)

YouTuber Nuclear Wisdom set up a method by which you can technically grind through the Season 20 Pass for Fallout 76 remarkably easily. It just requires a significant amount of setup. You will need a series of buffs — as many of them as you possibly can stack onto one character at once:

Ad

Berry Mentats are just one way to increase your Intelligence, and thus, your exp gains (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

Berry Mentats

Live and Love 8 Magazine

Leader Bobblehead

Mechanical Derby Game (use this)

Well Rested

Tasty Squirrel Stew or Canned Meat Stew

Wisdom of the Mothman Buff

Four Lunchboxes

Cranberry Relish

Egg Head Mutation (Optional but useful)

Ad

Then you get into a Casual Party and grind through West Tek Research Center in Fallout 76. Just slaughter the Super Mutants in here for as long as you can in a Casual Party, and you’ll just rake in Exp.

This is made even better if you have Score Boosters to rack up even more points. However, this can be incredibly difficult, so if you’re already experienced in running West Tek, or know people who are, it will help.

Ad

However, this is also a general tip for all gameplay/Score grinding. Even if you aren’t doing West Tek Research, having cheap, useful +EXP/+Intelligence buffs active while playing is going to pay dividends.

Take advantage of Double XP Weekends

Sometimes, a stroll through the woods is just what you need to increase your exp count (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

April will have a Double XP Weekend in Fallout 76, making it a great time to grind through Season 20. This is scheduled from April 17 to April 21, 2025, and you should head to West Tek during this time.

Ad

The way Score/XP works is you gain 100 Score for every 10,000 XP. Considering the several different ways in which you can increase your EXP (Buffs, High Intelligence), it winds up mattering more than you might think. Double EXP weekends are a great way to gain more levels, while also stacking Score.

Grind out all Daily Challenges on Double Score Weekends

As you can see, I need to get to work on this character (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

Double Score Weekends come up more often than Double XP, so these are dates you’ll definitely want to log onto Fallout 76 and work on the Season 20 grind. We do know the current planned Double Score Weekends as well:

Ad

April 3 - April 7, 2025

May 22 - May 26, 2025

June 20 - June 24, 2025

Unfortunately, Double Score only affects your Daily Challenges, but that doesn’t mean you can’t knock those out nice and quick over a weekend, and get tons of Score as well. Just take the time to take care of these, and you’ll be rolling in extra Score.

Check out our other Fallout 76 guides and features

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback