Fallout 76 Game Code Failure Login error: Possible fixes, reasons, and more

The Fallout 76 Game Code Failure Login error is one of the more popular performance issues of this title. When it occurs, the game will not allow you to log in let alone join a server and continue with your quests. What makes this even more annoying is the fact that there are no permanent fixes you can try to address it. The error usually occurs if the MMO’s servers themselves are facing an issue or if there are some corrupt files in your installation directly.

However, there are a few workarounds that you might be able to try to deal with it. Today’s guide will go over how you can resolve the Fallout 76 Game Code Failure Login error in the MMO.

How to solve the Fallout 76 Game Code Failure Login error in Fallout 76

Expand Tweet

Trending

To solve the “Game Code Failure” in Fallout 76, here are a few things you can do:

1) Check if the game’s servers are facing an issue

The issue might be occurring if the game servers are down or facing other performance issues. You can check this by making your way to the official Fallout Twitter Page or by visiting the official Bestheda.net website for more details on it.

The developers usually update players if there are server-related problems that they are facing. If the servers are down, you will have to wait it out before they are back up again so that you can log into the game.

2) Verify file integrity

If the issue is occurring because there are some corrupt files in the installation directory then you will be able to fix them from the Steam launcher itself. All you need to do is to open the client, make your way to Steam Library, then right-click on Fallout 76 and select Properties. Now click on Local Files and select “Verify Integrity of Game Files”.

This will start a process that will go over all the files in the installation directory and fix the ones that may have been damaged. Thus, you might resolve the Fallout 76 Game Code Failure login error.

3) Disable any third-party apps like mods and VPN

You might be enjoying the MMO with a lot of added modifications from NexusMods as well as a VPN for lower latency. Both of these can lead to the log-in error, so try disabling them both and logging into the game once again.

Disabling mods can also fix the “Lookup Failed” error in Fallout 76.

4) Reach out to customer support

If the above solutions do not fix the “Game Code Failure” login error in Fallout 76, you may need to reach out to Bethesda’s Customer Support.

That covers everything you need to know to solve the Fallout 76 Game Code Failure login error. If you are interested in the game, consider going through our other articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback