Is Fallout 76 down? Server status, maintenance, and more

Fallout 76 has been rolling out many patches recently, raising the critical question: Is Fallout 76 down? As an online-only game, the Fallout 76 servers rely heavily on an internet connection and can potentially go down at any point. Although all the servers are currently up and running, that might change with new updates, scheduled maintenance, or other technical problems.

If you're facing any issues and want to check whether they're from your end or the server side, this article is for you. In it, we will look into different methods to check the server status of Fallout 76, along with the current status of the game server across all the platforms. Furthermore, this article will also feature the next known server maintenance date so you can be ready for the downtime beforehand.

How to check Fallout 76 status

Bethesda has the answer to the question, "Is Fallout 76 down?" (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

If you cannot log in to the game, there are a few ways you can check the Fallout 76 server status. Here are some of them:

Follow the Bethesda Support official Twitter account to get the latest updates from the developer for all Bethesda games.

Go to the Bethesda.net Server Status page. This page will also provide the current server status of any Bethesda game.

Use the Downdetector website to check the aggregate of other user reports to know the current server status.

Is Fallout 76 down right now?

The Fallout 76 servers are fully up and running as of the time of writing this article. However, due to scheduled server maintenance on Tuesday, January 30, the developers shut down the servers on all platforms to apply a small update. This was the last time the servers were offline on every platform. This server outage came with many bug fixes and improvements, which you can find on the official website or Bethesda Game Studios Discord server.

Fallout 76 downtime: When is the next known server maintenance?

As mentioned earlier, last month, Fallout 76 servers were under maintenance on all platforms for some bug fixes and improvements. There is no news from the developer regarding future server maintenance. However, Atlantic City – America's Playground, the next update of Fallout 76, will be released on March 26. Since this is a major update, we can expect the server to go down for scheduled maintenance.

Whether the server outages are because of a small hotfix or a big update, remember to keep an eye on the official Bethesda server status page and their Discord server to check for server outages.

When will Fallout 76 servers be back online?

Is Fallout 76 down or not? No, the servers are not down and are currently working as intended. However, if you still have doubts, you can go to the official server status page or the Discord server to check it yourself. If the icon beside Fallout 76 is a green tick with the text 'Operational,' the servers are operating normally.

