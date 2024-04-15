5 fastest ground mounts in Palworld, ranked

The fastest ground mounts in Palworld are the ultimate speed demons on land. The game's sprawling environments beg to be explored, but spending hours traversing on foot can be tiresome, given the layered terrain that Pocketpair offers. Popularly dubbed as "Pokemon with guns", the game's fresh take on the monster tamer genre has captivated players from around the world, especially with the mount feature that allows you to ride your Pals.

This guide dives into the five fastest ground mounts you can snag in Palworld, letting you zoom across plains, outrun dangers, and explore every corner of the Palworld map in record time.

Here are the fastest ground mounts in Palworld

5) Univolt

Univolt in Palworld (Image via Pocketpair, Inc)

Univolt, the iconic electric unicorn, serves as a well-balanced early to mid-game mount. While its top speed of 1100 isn't record-breaking, it's a significant step up from your starting options and one of the fastest ground mounts in Palworld.

Not only is Univolt readily available in the western plains, but its saddle can be crafted at Technology Level 20. This makes it a perfect companion for trainers who value a reliable and obtainable mount for exploring the early to mid-game world of Palworld.

4) Rayhound

Rayhound in Palworld (Image via Pocketpair, Inc.)

This Electric-type Pal boasts a respectable sprint speed of 1150 and a handy double jump, making it a versatile choice for trainers of all levels. You can acquire its saddle at Technology Level 26.

Rayhound is also one of the fastest ground mounts in Palworld during early-game, and its speed and jumping ability make it a well-rounded option for most of your Palworld adventures.

3) Pyrin and Pyrin Noct

Pyrin in Palworld (Image via Pocketpair, Inc/LunarGaming on YouTube)

These fiery variations of the Pal offer a blazingly fast sprint speed of 1300, making them excellent mid-game options. While they don't possess any jumping abilities, their pure speed is enough to outrun most dangers and quickly traverse long distances.

You'll encounter Pyrin in the wild and be able to craft its saddle once you reach Technology Level 30. Pyrin Noct, its Dark-type variant, is slightly rarer but offers the same impressive stats.

2) Paladius

Paladius in Palworld (Image via Pocketpair, Inc.)

A late-game legendary Pal, Paladius comes in a close second spot for the fastest ground mounts in Palworld with a remarkable sprint speed of 1500. While it doesn't have a double jump, Paladius holds the unique distinction of being the only Pal in the game with a triple jump.

This exceptional mobility makes it a fantastic choice for exploring difficult and uneven landscapes. Encountering Paladius in Palworld involves a challenging boss fight, as this Pal appears together with another legendary Pal, Necromus, and you'll need to have reached Technology Level 48 to craft its saddle.

1) Necromus

Necromus tops the list of fastest ground mounts in Palworld (Image via Pocketpair, Inc.)

The undisputed king of speed in Palworld, Necromus reigns supreme among the fastest ground mounts in Palworld. it boasts a phenomenal sprint speed of 1600, leaving all other mounts in the dust. This late-game legendary Pal also possesses an impressive double jump, making it a master of traversing any terrain.

However, taming Necromus in Palworld requires facing it in a challenging boss fight alongside another legendary Pal, Paladius, so be prepared for a tough battle. You'll also need to reach Technology Level 49 before you can craft its saddle.

With this guide in hand, you're now equipped to choose the perfect ground mount to match your playstyle and exploration needs in Palworld. Whether you prioritize raw speed, jumping ability, or early accessibility, there's a speedy Pal out there waiting to be your trusty companion.