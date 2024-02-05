Where to find Necromus in Palworld? Skills & item drops

Necromus is a strong Pal in Palworld, boasting versatile skills, and it drops valuable items in the game. The best part of hunting for it is that you'll also encounter a Legendary Pal called Paladius. The reason is that they travel the lands together as a duo. All you need to do to prepare for the fight is to find out their weaknesses and the way to inflict substantial damage so that you can easily catch and add them to Paldeck.

That said, this article is a guide to getting both Paladius and Necromus. As one Pal will protect another in the struggle, you should know how to deal with both.

Where to find Necromus in Palworld

Encounter Necromus at 451,622 coordinates (Image via Pocketpair)

Necromus can be found in the desert area on the northeast side of the Palpagus Island in Palworld. As said earlier, the Pal will be in a team with Paladius. If you want to catch them, you will need to use the potent critters and skills they are weak against. Note that you also need a high-damage dealing weapon to chip away at their Health Points (HP) quickly.

While Necromus is a Dark-type creature, Paladius is a Netural-type Pal. Challenging both at once can be incredibly difficult for low-level players. With that in mind, they can devise a plan to hunt them separately by visiting the provided location at night. Necromus will be awake in the nighttime, whereas Paladius will be asleep.

By taking advantage of the sleep pattern, you can challenge Necromus separately. Since it is a Dark Element Pal, it is weak to Dragon-type skills. Therefore, we advise you to use counters like Jetragon and Jormuntide Ignis.

That said, Dark-type skills can weaken Paladius. So, after taking the first monster down, you can beat the second relatively easily with the skills it is vulnerable against.

Necromus in Palworld: All skills

Necromus' Partner Skill is Black Knight of the Abyss. (Image via Pocketpair)

Pals learn new skills when they level up. Similarly, you can unlock the following skills by leveling up Necromus in the game:

Shadow Burst : A Dark-type skill that quickly discharges dark energy, damaging those around it. Unlock it at Level 1.

: A Dark-type skill that quickly discharges dark energy, damaging those around it. Unlock it at Level 1. Spirit Fire : A Fire-type skill that shoots fireballs toward an enemy. Unlocks at Level 7.

: A Fire-type skill that shoots fireballs toward an enemy. Unlocks at Level 7. Spirit Flame : A Dark-type skill that fires three balls of malice that relentlessly pursue an enemy. Unlocks at Level 15.

: A Dark-type skill that fires three balls of malice that relentlessly pursue an enemy. Unlocks at Level 15. Nightmare Ball : A Dark-type skill that creates a giant ball of darkness and hurls it at an enemy. Unlocks at Level 22.

: A Dark-type skill that creates a giant ball of darkness and hurls it at an enemy. Unlocks at Level 22. Rock Lance : A Rock-type skill that creates a giant ball of darkness and hurls it at an enemy.Unlocks at Level 30.

: A Rock-type skill that creates a giant ball of darkness and hurls it at an enemy.Unlocks at Level 30. Twin Spears : A Dark-type skill that clads its twin spears with vicious whirlwinds and charges forward, thrusting them one after the other. Unlock this exclusive skill at Level 40.

: A Dark-type skill that clads its twin spears with vicious whirlwinds and charges forward, thrusting them one after the other. Unlock this exclusive skill at Level 40. Dark Laser: A Dark-type Laser that charges dark energy before blasting enemies with a powerful beam. Unlock it at Level 50.

Necromus in Palworld: Item drops

Below are the items you will get as drops from catching Necromus:

Pal Metal Ingot

Diamond

