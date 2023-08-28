Fastest ways to get the Malediction ritual weapon in Destiny 2

The Malediction is a brand-new Hand Cannon in Destiny 2 Season of the Witch, available as a part of the ritual reward. This means that players are free to run any one of three ritual activities in the game, including Vanguard, Crucible, and Gambit. However, the weapon will drop only when one of the vendors' ranks reaches 16, before resetting them for the ornament.

The following article will list the best ways to level up each vendor, and every option available to Guardians in Season of the Witch. Note that ritual rank boosts unlocks in specific weeks, granting more EXP for level-up during those times. Additionally, activity streaks often multiply the amount of EXP after an activity completion.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and relies solely on the writer's opinion.

Best ways to level up Vanguard reputation in Destiny 2 Season of the Witch

The three primary activities within the Vanguard include playlist Strikes, standard Vanguard Strikes, and Nightfall difficulties. Since playlist and standard Strike missions can grant a minimal amount of EXPs, the recommended activity for fast leveling lies within the Nightfall Strikes. There are a total of four difficulty tiers in the Nightfall section, each providing higher amounts of EXP upon completion.

Typically, the multiplier with the activity streaks is also higher. Running a Nightfall Strike in the Hero difficulty is recommended if you are running solo, as the game will match two other players with you. However, Legend, Master, and Grandmaster don't have matchmaking on, as you will need to run these tougher activities with a pre-made fireteam.

The available Nightfall Strikes in Season of the Witch are as follows:

The Lightblade.

Heist Battlegrounds: Moon.

The Scarlet Keep.

Heist Battlegrounds: Europa.

The Devil's Lair.

Heist Battlegrounds: Mars.

Excluding the rank-up bonus, completing a Hero-tier Nightfall Strike drops approximately 180 EXP upon completion, with more after accumulating enough activity. With the rank-up bonus, however, a full streak of activities can drop approximately 500 EXP in the Master tier.

Best ways to level up Crucible's reputation in Destiny 2 Season of the Witch

Without any bonus, Destiny 2's Crucible grants the most amount of reputation via Trials of Osiris and Competitive playlist. Your main objective here is to complete matches, as both the aforementioned game modes consist of separate rank-up tiers from Shaxx's.

Losing competitive games won't be affected during rank-up, as simply completing matches will earn you enough EXP.

Best ways to level up Gambit's reputation in Destiny 2 Season of the Witch

There are no special modes to run in Gambit that will drop additional EXP upon completing them. However, each Gambit run can take the least amount of time compared to other ritual activities in the game. Since it isn't the most loved game mode right now, you can skip Gambit entirely, and try your hand at the other two.