Every Mount in Fellowship, and how to unlock them

Mounts in Fellowship aren’t just for traveling around; they’re also a good way to showcase how much you’ve progressed through the game. Similar to Hero cosmetics, Mounts also come in different rarities and species, ranging from your regular horse to bears, panthers, spiders, and even rats. Fellowship is currently in early access, and the devs may add more in the future, but for now, the game features 35 Mounts.

Many of them are available as a vendor purchase, while others require you to complete a specific challenge or own supporter packs. Here’s a complete list of all Mounts in Fellowship.

Note: Mount rarity is purely cosmetic and does not provide an advantage.

All Mounts in Fellowship and how to unlock them

Fellowship has a lot of options for Mounts (Image via Arc Games)

As mentioned, a few Mounts are exclusive to supports, but you can acquire the rest of them by simply playing the game and progressing through dungeons. Your first Mount will be a regular horse that will unlock as soon as you complete a dungeon, including the ones in Quickplay.

Here’s a complete list of all Mounts available in Fellowship:

Vidahlian Courser: Complete a dungeon in Quickplay one time.

Complete a dungeon in Quickplay one time. Alabaster Steed: Purchased from Mount Vendor for 20 Supplies.

Purchased from Mount Vendor for 20 Supplies. Palomino Runner: Purchased from Mount Vendor for 300 Gold.

Purchased from Mount Vendor for 300 Gold. Roan Stallion: Purchased from Mount Vendor for 27 Supplies.

Purchased from Mount Vendor for 27 Supplies. Obsidian Charger: Purchased from Mount Vendor for 500 Gold.

Purchased from Mount Vendor for 500 Gold. Vidahlian Warhorse: Purchased from Mount Vendor for 80 Supplies.

Purchased from Mount Vendor for 80 Supplies. Eldrin Chillcharger: Reward for completing Cithrel’s Fall dungeon in Contender League.

Reward for completing Cithrel’s Fall dungeon in Contender League. Wyrdwood Warhorse: Purchased from Mount Vendor for 1,800 Gold after completing Cithrel’s Fall.

Purchased from Mount Vendor for 1,800 Gold after completing Cithrel’s Fall. Woodpaw Grizzy: Purchased from Mount Vendor for 40 Supplies.

Purchased from Mount Vendor for 40 Supplies. Midnight Panther: Purchased from Mount Vendor for 800 Gold.

Purchased from Mount Vendor for 800 Gold. Bäckahäst: Purchased from Mount Vendor for 1,200 Gold.

Purchased from Mount Vendor for 1,200 Gold. Squeaks: Purchased from Mount Vendor for 80 Supplies.

Purchased from Mount Vendor for 80 Supplies. Alabaster Warhorse: Purchased from Mount Vendor for 120 Supplies after reaching a dungeon rating of 2,160.

Purchased from Mount Vendor for 120 Supplies after reaching a dungeon rating of 2,160. Bloodfang Matriarch: Reward for completing the Heart of Tuzari dungeon in Adept League.

Reward for completing the Heart of Tuzari dungeon in Adept League. Stormstruck Rat: Purchased from Mount Vendor for 8,000 Gold after completing Heart of Tuzari.

Purchased from Mount Vendor for 8,000 Gold after completing Heart of Tuzari. Palomino Warhorse: Purchased from Mount Vendor for 160 Supplies after reaching a dungeon rating of 3,320.

Purchased from Mount Vendor for 160 Supplies after reaching a dungeon rating of 3,320. Gilded Hoarder: Reward for completing the Wraithtide Vault dungeon in Champion League.

Reward for completing the Wraithtide Vault dungeon in Champion League. Wraithtide Huntress: Purchased from Mount Vendor for 4,000 Gold after completing Wraithtide Vault.

Purchased from Mount Vendor for 4,000 Gold after completing Wraithtide Vault. Obsidian Warhorse: Purchased from Mount Vendor for 230 Supplies after reaching a dungeon rating of 4,585.

Purchased from Mount Vendor for 230 Supplies after reaching a dungeon rating of 4,585. Drakheim Warbear: Reward for completing the Ransack of Darkheim dungeon in Paragon League.

Reward for completing the Ransack of Darkheim dungeon in Paragon League. Ashpaw Companion: Purchased from Mount Vendor for 2,500 Gold after completing Ransack of Darkheim.

Purchased from Mount Vendor for 2,500 Gold after completing Ransack of Darkheim. Woodpaw Warbear: Purchased from Mount Vendor for 340 Supplies.

Purchased from Mount Vendor for 340 Supplies. Lunarscar Tiger: Purchased from Mount Vendor for 10,000 Gold.

Purchased from Mount Vendor for 10,000 Gold. Arcanist’s Warhorse: Purchased from Mount Vendor for 480 Supplies.

Purchased from Mount Vendor for 480 Supplies. Cheesers: Purchased from Mount Vendor for 15,000 Gold.

Purchased from Mount Vendor for 15,000 Gold. Raging Deathcharger: Rewards for reaching 6,735 dungeon rating in Paragon League.

Rewards for reaching 6,735 dungeon rating in Paragon League. Corrupted Bloodfang: Rewards for reaching 8,355 dungeon rating in Paragon League.

Rewards for reaching 8,355 dungeon rating in Paragon League. Nightveil Widow: Rewards for reaching 10,155 dungeon rating in Paragon League.

Rewards for reaching 10,155 dungeon rating in Paragon League. Ael’dethi Prowler: Unlocked by participating in the Steam Next Fest 2025 and completing a +5 dungeon.

Unlocked by participating in the Steam Next Fest 2025 and completing a +5 dungeon. Arcalian Steed: Unlocked by linking an Arc Games account.

Unlocked by linking an Arc Games account. Guardian Ghostclaw: Unlocked through the Guardian's Supporter Pack.

Unlocked through the Guardian's Supporter Pack. Radiant Feline: Unlocked through the Wanderer’s Supporter Pack.

Unlocked through the Wanderer’s Supporter Pack. Vengeful Vermin: Unlocked through the Exile's Supporter Pack.

Unlocked through the Exile's Supporter Pack. Scryer’s Warhorse: Unlocked through Twitch Drops.

Unlocked through Twitch Drops. Sir Bombastic: No way to acquire, as the rat is currently ‘Traveling to the Stronghold’.

Reward Mounts require you to complete specific challenges (Image via Arc Games)

The reward Mounts are present in the reward section, in the lower-right node. After completing the related dungeon, assign the nodes to claim your new Mount.

