Fellowship: Sylvie build and hero guide

Sylvie is Fellowship’s answer to “What if FFXIV’s Scholar and WoW’s Druid combined”? Maybe nobody asked that but me, but here we are nonetheless. Sylvie’s definitely a more skill-based healer, in that you really need to be proactive, and understand that she’s primarily a HOT healer (Heal over Time) instead of dropping big heals at critical moments. She’s got a lot of great tools at her disposal though.

She’s also great at dealing damage while healing, since she’s not the type of healer that will be spamming buttons on people at all times. If you’re looking for a more hybrid style of gameplay in Fellowship as a healer, I think Sylvie might be who you’re looking for.

Pros and Cons of playing Sylvie in Fellowship

Pros

Amazing healing cooldowns and can target multiple party members at once

Deals fantastic damage as a healer, which also feeds into her healing

Cooldowns are reasonable, allowing her to stay active and effective

Cons

Definitely has a high skill ceiling if you’re unfamiliar with this style of gameplay

Dealing with unexpected damage is hard because almost all of her healing is HOT

While she has great mitigation abilities, you will seldom use them on anyone but the tank

I love Sylvie in Fellowship, but she’s very much a healer that’s going to take some practice. Unless you’re an avid WoW player and love the Druid, Heal Over Time-style gameplay, it’s going to feel rough, and probably stressful at first. Thankfully, she can heal and deal damage at the same time, and has some pretty generous cooldowns.

How playing Sylvie works in Fellowship

Sylvie’s primary healing mechanic in Fellowship is based on her Flutterflies (Pink and Blue). These magical creatures attach to one of your party members, and begin using a Heal Over Time, thanks to their passive ability, or by using a skill such as Fluttercall: Heal and Fluttercall: Restore Life. She can also get some pretty big heals out in an AOE, thanks to Heart Bloom.

Sylvie's great at protecting her allies well in advance, while also dealing damage (Image via Arc Games/YouTube@Dorian The Explorian)

The Pink Flutterflies are all focused around healing allies, and you have four: One for each of your allies. By casting Fluttercall: Heal, you target an ally and send the Flutterfly to them to heal them over time. She also has Fluttercall: Restore Life, but you’re going to use that more as a proactive, “expecting incoming damage” for a target. This will likely be used on your tank more often than not in Fellowship.

You have a few other tools at your disposal in Fellowship as Sylvie: In particular, LIfe Petal and Heart Bloom. Life Petal drops a flower that heals an ally, targeting the one with the lowest amount of life, and starts strong, but gets weaker. Heart Bloom, on the other hand, is for much larger healing bursts.

Heart Bloom plants a Heart Bloom that stores 15% of all Flutterfly healing you do. Then, every 3 seconds, it will release a pulse that heals everyone within 4,000 yards. It’s a great way to get extra pulses of healing out there at once.

What makes her interesting, is that with Life Petal, you can reduce its cooldown by 1.5s by casting Nettlebolt (damage skill), and by 3s if it crits. Speaking of damage, her Prickly Vine can be cast on GCD (Global Cooldown), and will stay up for 27s to attack. For each Prickly Vine you have out, Flutterfly Healing is increased. All of these plant skills also create a Boomshroom when they fade out.

On their own, they aren’t much, but when you cast Shroomsplosion, the mature Boomshrooms will attack and explode, doing pretty serious damage. It takes 3 seconds from when a Boomshroom appears, for it to mature and be usable in a Shroomsploshion.

It takes effort to succeed as Sylvie, to really get the most out of her, but it's worth it (Image via Arc Games/YouTube@Dorian The Explorian)

The Blue Flutterfly she has is more for buffs/damage mitigation. While the skills you have surrounding this are great, the odds are you won’t be using it for you; these go right on the tank.

For example, Fluttercall: Protect increases Healing done to the target by 100% (goes to the tank, or yourself). If you put it on yourself, it increases all Flutterfly Healing done by 50% and reduces mana cost of abilities, so when things are really dire, this is the strategy.

Speaking of tanks, she’s also got a wealth of mitigation skills, like Ironleaf Ward, Safe Haven, and technically Enfeebling Rootsap. This is a unique skill, in that it targets an enemy and makes them deal less damage, using a Prickly Vine. If your tank is taking too much damage, just make enemies deal less!

Her Ultimate Ability is Fluttercall: Jubilee, which uses Dream Flutterflies to heal your party every 2s for 10s. It also adds some Prickly Vines to the battle, to help you deal damage (and increase your healing), and also throws on Spirit of Heroism for a Haste/Mana Regen buff. She’s truly got an incredible kit, which you can see below.

Best talent build plan for Sylvie in Fellowship

Best talents by level

2: Nettle to the Petal

3: Natural Knowledge

4: Bluey’s Gambit

5: Swap Natural Knowledge for Verdant Restoration

6: Natural Knowledge

7: Trailing Restoration

8: Magic Ward

9: Flower Power

10: Swap Magic Ward for Will of Nature

11: Magic Ward

12: Elusive Wildling

13: Spirited Fortitude

This is an example of what a fully-powered Sylvie can look like in Fellowship (Image via Arc Games)

While this is our ideal, best set of talents for Sylvie in Fellowship, it’s very important to note that one size does not fit all. There are going to be times when you need damage more than healing, because your time is smashing through content. There are also going to be times when you might want AOE healing instead, so you might pick Synchronized Fluttering to turn Fluttercall Heal into an AOE.

You might have a hard time dealing with enemies, so instead, you could pick up Rowdy Rootsap, which makes enemies in a large radius have reduced attack speed, and reduced movement speed. If you’re in need of big heals, you might go with Bloomin’ Boomshrooms, which turns it into an ability that can target allies for healing in a pinch. Don’t be rigid, take what you need in any given situation.

Ideal Stats and Gearing for Sylvie in Fellowship

Naturally, Sylvie wants Intellect in Fellowship, because it affects her healing. Haste is also incredibly important, since it affects the speed by which you cast, and the rate by which your HOT abilities trigger. We also want Spirit, because it has a chance to refund mana spent when using mana-based abilities, and it increases the rate by which you can use your Spirit Ability. Below is what we think your stat priority should be.

Stat Priority

Intellect

Haste

Spirit

Crit

Expertise

When considering gear, you want to look at the Weapon Tree for it most, and figure out if the Weapon Tree skills are right for you. Then, you want to look for powerful Legendaries, and then worry about things like Item Level, Set Bonuses, and Substats (Haste, Spirit, Critical Strike, Expertise). Below are a few very important items that can be considered BiS (Best in Slot) for

BiS Gear

Weapon : Iceshaper’s Brand

: Iceshaper’s Brand Relics : Sinbinding Stone, Chalice of Al’zerac’s Essence

: Sinbinding Stone, Chalice of Al’zerac’s Essence Legendary: Amulet of Unyielding Bloom

