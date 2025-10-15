WoW Legion Remix: How to farm Infinite Power fast

WoW Legion Remix’s primary source of power is, funny enough, Infinite Power. Sure, gear is nice, but the more Infinite Power you have, the more points you can fill in on your Artifact Weapon. That makes the Infinite Power far more useful, and I’ve seen players with mediocre gear and high Infinite Power just slam through content, pulling waves of enemies, all the way up to the boss in dungeons and just obliterating them.
There are quite a few ways to farm Infinite Power quickly in WoW Legion Remix, and we’re going to focus on a few reliable methods. If you’re trying to stack those stats, here’s what you need to know.
Tips to farm Infinite Power fast in WoW Legion Remix
At level 80 in WoW Legion Remix, your Artifact weapon unlocks Limits Unbound, which is why you’ll want to farm tons of Infinite Power. For each stack of Limits Unbound you have, you’ll gain an additional 1% Versatility, and also increase your Primary Stat andStamina. Of course, that means you need piles of Infinite Power.
Of course, having more Infinite Knowledge makes this grind faster, because Infinite Knowledge increases all Infinite Power gains in WoW Legion Remix, making them both worth farming. Infinite Knowledge is accrued through achievement unlocks, and Infinite Power is farmed through gameplay.
One of the biggest ways to farm Infinite Power (and also as a result, farm Bronze) is doing the Infinite Research quests at the Infinite Bazaar. You can do six of these a day and the topics vary from killing Elites/Rares, dungeons, and raids on a variety of difficulties. They’re very easy to get done, and it’s worth doing them for gear upgrades, Bronze, rep, and Infinite Power.
I also recommend clearing Heroic+ Dungeons and Heroic+ Raids on a daily basis (or at least as much time as you have to spare). This will help you build Infinite Knowledge, as well as gathering up more Infinite Power. Doing Mythic Dungeons is one of the best ways to farm Infinite Power as well, because they will also give you Fragmented Mementos of Epoch Challenges.
These are a very important item drop. You also get them from completing high-difficulty raids, but once you receive 100 of these fragments, you put them together to gain a huge chunk of Infinite Power and Stamina. Depending on how much Infinite Knowledge you have, the numbers seriously go up. At 15 Infinite Knowledge, you gain 87K Infinite Power, and if you manage to get up to 25 Infinite Knowledge, it increases to 107K Infinite Power.
There are also spots in the world where you can farm Infinite Power, because the enemy packs are dense, and respawn quickly. The downside to these types of areas, is that Blizzard might choose to nerf them.
One of these areas in WoW Legion Remix is the Crimson Thicket in Suramar. Just look for the broken towers, and huge swarms of enemies. You can get in here, and just obliterate things to farm Infinite Power without any effort. You can also find quite a few Elites in this area, making this area even better. You need pretty decent gear/Infinite Power for this area, but you could take it slower, or get a group of friends together for this.
You also want to do this in Heroic World Tier. In fact, any world grinds should be done on this difficulty. The above methods are fantastic for farming Infinite Power. At the end of the day, the more Infinite Knowledge you have, the more Infinite Power you get, but don’t make this mode something that isn’t fun for you. There’s no need to rush! Go at whatever pace feels right for you, and just enjoy WoW Legion Remix.
