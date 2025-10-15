WoW Legion Remix: How to cap Infinite Knowledge in each phase

WoW Legion Remix features a new mechanic called Infinite Knowledge, and it replaces the classic expansion’s Artifact Knowledge system. It’s also so much easier to gather compared to the tedious timegating of the original. This is technically also timegated, but not to such a serious extent as the original Legion expansion.
The more Infinite Knowledge you have in World of Warcraft, the more Infinite Power you build, so there’s no reason why you shouldn’t try to cap this as soon as possible. Below, we’ll go over every single source of Infinite Knowledge in WoW Legion Remix, even the ones that aren’t in the mode yet.
All available Infinite Knowledge in WoW Legion Remix
WoW Legion Remix will let players collect 36 Infinite Knowledge; the rest gets converted into Bronze. Instead of the timegating system, in Legion Remix, you unlock a stack of Infinite Knowledge for specific achievements you unlock. There are several categories of achievements, and as of this writing, 27 of the 36 points are possible to unlock. There are more than 36 possible achievements, though, so you aren’t stuck to just doing these.
Ultimately, it’s going to come down to completing all the Legion dungeons on Normal, Heroic, and Mythic, completing the storylines of each region, fighting world bosses, completing world quests, and of course, raiding!
Right now, you just need to complete one raid at Heroic for a point of Infinite Knowledge, but you also get another point for completing Trial of Valor and Emerald Nightmare, so those are different achievements. You also receive Infinite Knowledge in WoW Legion Remix for reaching certain Infinite Power thresholds:
- Unlimited Power: 10,000
- Unlimited Power II: 50,000
- Unlimited Power III: 100,000
- Unlimited Power IV: 250,000
- Unlimited Power V: 500,000
- Unlimited Power VI: 750,000
- Unlimited Power VII: 1,000,000
- Unlimited Power VIII: 1,250,000
- Unlimited Power IX: 1,500,000
- Unlimited Power X: 2,000,000
- Unlimited Power XI: 3,000,000
- Unlimited Power XII: 5,000,000
Since Infinite Knowledge increases the rate by which you receive Infinite Power, they sort of feed into each other. You shouldn’t rush through those, though. Below, you’ll see every achievement, other than the Unlimited Power ones (listed above), and what they require:
Zone Completion
- Lorerunner of Azsuna: Complete Campaign: Azsuna and Sojourner of Azsuna
- Lorerunner of Val’Sharah: Complete Campaign: Val’Sharah and Sojourner of Azshara
- Lorerunner of Highmountain: Complete Campaign: Highmountain and Sojourner of Highmountain
- Lorerunner of Stormheim: Complete Campaign: Stormheim and Sojourner of Stormheim
- Lorerunner of Suramar: Complete Campaign: Suramar and Sojourner of Suramar
Quest and Event
- Broken Isles World Quests IV: Complete 100 world quests in the Broken Isles with a Timerunner
- Legionslayer III: Defeat 50 empowered enemies in Heroic World Tier as a Legion Timerunner
Dungeon Achievements
- Legion Dungeons: Threats of the Isle: Complete each of the following Legion Dungeon on any difficulty with a Timerunner (Neltharion’s Lair, Halls of Valor, Maw of Souls, Darkheart Thicket)
- Legion Dungeons: Power of the Ancients: Complete each of the following Legion Dungeons on any difficulty with a Timerunner (Eye of Azshara, Court of Stars, The Arcway)
- Legion Dungeons: Might of the Realm: Complete each of the following Legion dungeons on any difficulty with a Timerunner (Vault of the Wardens, Assault on Violet Hold, Black Rook Hold)
- Timeworn Keystone Adept: Complete any Timeworn Keystone Dungeon with a key level of 7 or greater with a Timerunner
Raid
- Broken Isles World Bosses: Defeat all Broken Isles World Bosses
- The Emerald Nightmare: Defeat the bosses of The Emerald Nightmare on any difficulty
- Trial of Valor: Defeat the bosses of The Trial of Valor on any difficulty
- Heroic Legion Remix Raider: Complete any Legion Raid on Heroic difficulty
Infinite Knowledge sources in Phases 2 through 4 of WoW Legion Remix
Not every achievement is available right now that grants Infinite Knowledge in WoW Legion Remix. The other major phases of the limited-time game mode will also have a few achievements that you can complete, giving us 43 total achievements.
If there are a few you don’t want to do, you don’t have to, and you can still get your cap on Infinite Knowledge! Below you’ll see all the others, and what they require of you:
Phase 2
- Insurrection: Complete the Suramar Storylines as a Timerunner
- Heroic: Return to Karazhan: Defeat Viz’aduum the Watcher in Return to Karazhan on Heroic or higher difficulty
- The Nighthold: Defeat the bosses of The Nighthold on any difficulty
Phase 3
- Tomb of Sargeras: Defeat the bosses of the Tomb of Sargeras on any difficulty
- Breaching the Tomb: Complete the Legionfall Campaign with a Timerunner
- Defending the Broken Isles I: Complete a Legion Assault in the Broken Isles with a Timerunner
- Defending the Broken Isles II: Complete 5 Legion Assaults in the Broken Isles with a Timerunner
- Heroic: Cathedral of Eternal Night: Defeat Mephistroth in Cathedral of Eternal Night on Heroic or higher difficulty
Phase 4
- You Are Now Prepared!: Complete the Argus Campaign with a Timerunner
- Breaking the Legion I: Complete a Lesser Invasion Point on Argus with a Timerunner
- Greater Invasion Points I: Complete a Greater Invasion Point on Argus with a Timerunner
- Greater Invasion Points II: Complete 5 Greater Invasion Points on Argus with a Timerunner
- Legion Remix Dungoneer: Complete all Legion Dungeons on any difficulty with a Timerunner
- Heroic: Seat of the Triumvirate: Defeat L’ura in Seat of the Triumvirate on Heroic or higher difficulty
- Antorus, the Burning Throne: Defeat the bosses of Antorus, the Burning THrone on any difficulty
- Argus Invasion Point Bosses: Defeat all Invasion Point Bosses on Argus
