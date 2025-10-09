WoW Legion Remix: Nature vs Nurture walkthrough

Nature vs Nurture is a sidequest in Legion and is playable in WoW Legion Remix as well. Given to the player by King Mrgl-Mrgl, an NPC created for a Make a Wish child, they originally appeared in Borean Tundra, and show up again in Legion, to give a few quests for fans of Murlocs. There is a problem with this otherwise very simple quest, though. Players will occasionally find they simply cannot find the Swamprock Tadpoles.
Sometimes, quests just don’t work correctly, like WoW Legion Remix’s Above the Winter Moonlight, but Nature vs Nurture isn’t exactly the same thing. It’s not that the quest indicator is bugged, but it has something to do with the Retail Servers. Here’s what you need to know.
How to complete Nature vs Nurture quest in WoW Legion Remix
Upon picking up Nature vs Nurture in High Mountain in WoW Legion Remix, there’s a chance you simply won’t see the Swamprock Tadpoles you need to “negotiate” with. If you look on the screenshot below, you’ll see the highlighted area where they normally spawn. They have a green name and a light glow around them, making them easy to see.
If you simply right click the Swamprock Tadpoles, you’ll begin to “negotiate” with them, and once the cast bar is full, you’ll get credit. You just need to interact with ten of them to complete Nature vs Nurture in WoW Legion Remix, which sounds pretty easy. The Murloc enemies in this area aren’t very strong, either, so what’s the issue?
Some players are reporting in WoW Legion Remix that the Nature vs Nurture quest objectives aren’t showing up, and it’s not because of a bug; well, not exactly. If there’s a Highmountain Legion Invasion going on on the Retail World of Warcraft map, the Swamprock Tadpoles won’t show up.
You can check on a Retail character to see if this is still taking place, or just come back to this quest later. If they aren’t showing up, you just need to check and see if there’s a Legion Invasion going on, because that’s the only reason the quest mobs wouldn’t show up.
Several players have already confirmed this is the reason for the quest objectives not showing up on the forums. Sadly, it’s the only thing you can do if the Swamprock Tadpoles aren’t showing up: Just wait it out and come back in a little bit, when the Highmountain Legion Invasion has ended.
Technically, the WoW Legion Remix players don't have access to Legion Invasions yet; those will trigger in the next phase of content. However, it will remain the same: if there's a Highmountain Legion Invasion, you can't complete this quest.
Check out our other WoW guides and features
- WoW Legion Remix: Best ways to farm Bronze
- Demon Hunter’s third spec, Devourer, finally coming in WoW Midnight
- WoW The War WIthin: How to unlock Story Mode raid for Manaforge Omega (Season 3)