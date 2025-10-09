WoW Legion Remix: Must-have addons to make the game mode easier

WoW Legion Remix has a few extra-special addons that will make life so much easier for players in this limited-time game mode. While yes, TomTom and other noteworthy addons are still quite nice to have, these are additions, alongside those. Then, when you’re done with Legion Remix (or the mode ends) you can feel free to get rid of these.
These particular addons will help you with managing your artifact weapons, make scrapping extra gear a breeze, and also help you keep track of what you have/don’t have, so you aren’t wasting time. They don’t automate the game, but these addons sure take a lot of the tedious stuff out of your way for WoW Legion Remix.
Which addons (and weakaura) should you download for WoW Legion Remix?
Thanks to enterprising WoW Legion Remix players, there are a few addons that were recently developed, that will help you in a few very important ways as you grind through your main character and any alts you create to collect all the amazing cosmetics, mounts, and more available in this limited-time mode:
Addons and weak aura to have
- Legion Remix Helper
- Trove Tally
- DrewzyBluezy’s Legion Remix Bronze Tracker
Legion Remix Helper is perhaps the best addon out of anything you could have for WoW Legion Remix, and you can find it on CurseForge, alongside all the other addons. Just search for “Legion Remix Helper” in the Retail WoW tab, and you’ll find it there to auto-install, alongside optional manual installation instructions.
Right out of the gate, Legion Remix Helper makes scrapping gear as easy as a few button pushes; no more right-clicking all the gear in your inventory, you can just use the new interface to scrap huge swathes of it easily. In addition, it also adds a Legion Remix Tab to your collection, showing everything you can unlock.
If you alt-click the items in this collection, it will also create a TomTom waypoint to the vendor that sells the item you’re looking for. It’s very nice to have. Any additional information (if it unlocks from an achievement) is also displayed here.
You can also set up auto talent purchasing, smart notifications, and Auto Quest Accept/Turn-in, by going to the Options settings, and turning on these settings in the Legion Remix Helper options. It’s so incredibly stacked with useful information.
Next up is something a bit simpler, but just as nice: Trove Tally. You can also find this in CurseForge, and it is another way to track the various cosmetics and mounts you can collect in this game mode. Just open the icon on your minimap, or type /trove, /tally, or /trovetally, and the UI will pop up.
Just select the type of cosmetic or mount you’re looking for, and it will show you where they are. It’s just another nice way to show the amount of things you’ve collected. This addon apparently also shows when someone in your party has collected something you need, but I don’t know how I feel about this.
You can use this to message party members to see if they have a need for something you also have your eyes on. If you’re going to use this, don’t be rude about it, please. Finally, there’s DrewzyBluezy’s Legion Remix Bronze Tracker.
You can find it here and it tracks the items you’ve purchased with Bronze, so you know how much you need to collect everything. It’s a WeakAura, so you can just import it from that link to your WeakAura collection in-game.
It takes up a lot of screen real estate, so if you want to disable it until you need it, I think that’s a good idea. These three addons really make playing WoW Legion Remix more manageable, and help you keep track of whatever you’re working on at the time.
