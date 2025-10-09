WoW Legion Remix: Must-have addons to make the game mode easier

WoW Legion Remix has a few extra-special addons that will make life so much easier for players in this limited-time game mode. While yes, TomTom and other noteworthy addons are still quite nice to have, these are additions, alongside those. Then, when you’re done with Legion Remix (or the mode ends) you can feel free to get rid of these.

Ad

These particular addons will help you with managing your artifact weapons, make scrapping extra gear a breeze, and also help you keep track of what you have/don’t have, so you aren’t wasting time. They don’t automate the game, but these addons sure take a lot of the tedious stuff out of your way for WoW Legion Remix.

Which addons (and weakaura) should you download for WoW Legion Remix?

Thanks to enterprising WoW Legion Remix players, there are a few addons that were recently developed, that will help you in a few very important ways as you grind through your main character and any alts you create to collect all the amazing cosmetics, mounts, and more available in this limited-time mode:

Ad

Trending

You're going to stack tons of useless gear in this mode, so scrap it more efficiently this way (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Ad

Addons and weak aura to have

Legion Remix Helper

Trove Tally

DrewzyBluezy’s Legion Remix Bronze Tracker

Legion Remix Helper is perhaps the best addon out of anything you could have for WoW Legion Remix, and you can find it on CurseForge, alongside all the other addons. Just search for “Legion Remix Helper” in the Retail WoW tab, and you’ll find it there to auto-install, alongside optional manual installation instructions.

Right out of the gate, Legion Remix Helper makes scrapping gear as easy as a few button pushes; no more right-clicking all the gear in your inventory, you can just use the new interface to scrap huge swathes of it easily. In addition, it also adds a Legion Remix Tab to your collection, showing everything you can unlock.

Ad

You can set up quite a few useful options for this addon, to make it as helpful as you need it to be (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

If you alt-click the items in this collection, it will also create a TomTom waypoint to the vendor that sells the item you’re looking for. It’s very nice to have. Any additional information (if it unlocks from an achievement) is also displayed here.

Ad

You can also set up auto talent purchasing, smart notifications, and Auto Quest Accept/Turn-in, by going to the Options settings, and turning on these settings in the Legion Remix Helper options. It’s so incredibly stacked with useful information.

Next up is something a bit simpler, but just as nice: Trove Tally. You can also find this in CurseForge, and it is another way to track the various cosmetics and mounts you can collect in this game mode. Just open the icon on your minimap, or type /trove, /tally, or /trovetally, and the UI will pop up.

Ad

Just select the type of cosmetic or mount you’re looking for, and it will show you where they are. It’s just another nice way to show the amount of things you’ve collected. This addon apparently also shows when someone in your party has collected something you need, but I don’t know how I feel about this.

On the left you can see the WeakAura, and in the center, TroveTally (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

You can use this to message party members to see if they have a need for something you also have your eyes on. If you’re going to use this, don’t be rude about it, please. Finally, there’s DrewzyBluezy’s Legion Remix Bronze Tracker.

Ad

You can find it here and it tracks the items you’ve purchased with Bronze, so you know how much you need to collect everything. It’s a WeakAura, so you can just import it from that link to your WeakAura collection in-game.

It takes up a lot of screen real estate, so if you want to disable it until you need it, I think that’s a good idea. These three addons really make playing WoW Legion Remix more manageable, and help you keep track of whatever you’re working on at the time.

Ad

Check out our other WoW guides and features

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jason Parker Jason is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda holding an amazing 11 years of experience under his belt. Having put out 4000-plus articles and amassing over 15 million reads for Sportskeeda, he is among the company’s most experienced writers. Jason holds a Bachelor's degree in English from UNC Pembroke and was inspired to become a gaming journalist very early on in life after reading Nintendo Power.



Jason is a jack of all trades when it comes to gaming journalism. He’s a key writer in Sportskeeda's MMO department, but he also likes to help out in other categories, like streamers, RPG, card games, and whatever else is needed. A solo gamer at heart, Jason's favorite titles include Earthbound and Dragon Warrior.



Jason places high value on accuracy and relevance in his write-ups. He achieves this with thorough research to sift facts from rumors. One of the biggest highlights of his career is his interview with Canadian pro wrestler Kenny Omega about his inclusion in the Like a Dragon game series. He is also good friends with journalist Kazumo Hashimoto, who he admires for the kind of stories he works on and his deep ethics.



A true cinephile, one of Jason’s primary hobbies involves enjoying cinematic experiences. He also loves reading, be it fiction or manga, when not working. Additionally, he streams on Twitch and posts his gaming insights on YouTube. Know More