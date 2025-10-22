Blue Protocol Icicle Frost mage build: Best Talent setup, stats, and gearing

Icicle Frost Mages are a pretty powerful option in Blue Protocol. While it’s not the most powerful build, it stands out as a solid option, offering decent utility, mobility, and it hits pretty hard on top of that. This is for players who are more focused on single-target damage, but don't let that worry you: they can do tons of AOE damage with well-placed Meteor Storms.

Using the Endless Cold buff to spam Meteor Swarm without a cooldown is pretty much your primary source of AOE damage. If you’re a player that doesn’t mind spamming buttons, like you might in World of Warcraft, the Blue Protocol Icicle Frost Mage is for you.

How the Icicle Frost Mage works in Blue Protocol

The Icicle Frost Mage is a very burst-heavy class in Blue Protocol. It stands out by using Frost Crystals to essentially instant cast our Frost Lance, and using a pair of Ice Cores that hover next to you in battle to help you generate those Frost Crystals.

Important Skills

Crystal Veil

Meteor Storm

Blizzard

Permafrost

Frost Lance

Like all classes in Blue Protocol, the Icicle Frost Mage has its own unique mechanics to keep track of. Ice Energy is the mechanism by which we use several skills, and it regenerates on its own. You can also recover Ice Energy through your Ultimate, the Maelstrom Skill, and the Cold Stream passive. Cold Stream also increases your Ice Energy cap, making it a must-have.

Make it rain. . . Ice Meteors! (Image via A-Plus/YouTube@Eutopia)

While in battle, you’ll have access to two Ice Cores, which float next to you. When they use a Basic Attack, they’ll generate a Frost Crystal. The Ice Cores have a 10% chance to attack, so don’t expect it to happen all the time. If you have Shattering Strike (passive), casting Meteor Storm will trigger your Ice Cores’ attack, so that’s another great way to keep the Frost Crystals coming.

You also use those Frost Crystals to increase the damage and reduce the cast animation of some of your skills. You will build Frost Crystals through Crystal Veil, Ice Revelation, and other methods. Primarily, we’re using these on Frost Lance. You want to use Frost Crystals consistently, because each time you use one, you generate a Stack of Endless Cold.

At 20 stacks, you can use them to gain the Endless Cold buff, which makes your Meteor Storm have increased damage, no cooldown, but will not proc your Ice Core attacks. One thing to note about this is with the Permafrost Skill, if it’s active before you hit 20 stacks, you won’t consume them until after Endless Cold wears off.

We want to do this because each stack beyond 20 increases the damage of Meteor Storm by 5%. It caps out at 100% more damage, so with high speed and careful rotation, you can get outrageous damage in that next Endless Cold. But how do you handle your rotation for an Icicle Frost Mage in Blue Protocol?

Ideal Rotation

Crystal Veil

Meteor Storm

Meteor Storm

Pop your Imagines if they are off cooldown

Ultimate

Permafrost

Frost Lance using all of your Frost Crystals

Crystal Veil and Meteor Swarm every so often to help gain more Frost Crystals

Repeat until you have Endless Cold

Spam Meteor Swarm while Endless Cold is up

If you get close to capping Frost Crystals, spam a few Frost Lances during this

Whenever you’re close to maxxing out your Frost Crystals, that’s a great time to spam Frost Lance, so you can ensure you don’t waste that important resource in Blue Protocol. After your rotation, feel free to use your Imagines, Permafrost, Meteor Swarm, and Crystal Veil when not on cooldown.

If for some reason you’re out of Frost Crystals, and nothing else is left, your Basic Attack will work fine. You also need a few useful Imagines in your roster, and while there are tons of great ones, we’ve picked out a few to consider:

Imagine Benefit Venobzzar Incubator Deals damage to enemies and applies Vulnerability for 8s. Increases damage you and your allies deal to Vulnerable enemies, and Vulnerable is twice as effective for you. Muku Chief Activate to gain Crit and Crit Damage for a limited time. Up to 25% passive Crit Damage as well. 2 charges. Muku Scout Gain up to 5% MATK when you cause damage 10 times within 3 seconds. Stacks up to 3 times. Boarrier Tyrant Passively increases Special Attack Skill Damage, and activating it also increases this temporarily.

When it comes to upgrading your skills as an Icicle Frost Mage in Blue Protocol, your most important ones are going to be Frost Lance, Meteor Storm, and Permafrost. You’ll get these to Tier 3 together, then focus on the list below. You definitely want those three at Tier 6 before you worry about anything else.

When choosing to upgrade skills, here’s the order we recommend

Frost Lance

Meteor Storm

Permafrost

Blizzard

Ultimate

Crystal Veil

Basic Attack

Maelstrom

Icicle Frost Mage Best Talent Tree Picks

Frost Mage talents

Ice Revelation

Intellect Conversion

Secondary Amp

Cold Stream

Cold Intent - Sharp

Intellect Cooling

Cold Intent - Flow

Ice Comet

Instant Cooling

Breath of Frost

Frost Explosion

Frost Curse Sigil

It's going to take time to get all the talents you need, but it'll be worth it (Image via A-Plus)

The first few talents will increase your Frost Crystal generation and Frost Lance damage, which is hyper-important to this build (Shattering Strike, Snow Shadow, Deep Cold Magic Spear). Freezing Meteor Storm is also important, because it increases the duration of Permafrost, by up to 5s, which is always a great thing. Another great talent is Glazed Vastness, for the extra damage from Ice skills to Elites and stronger. Below is your baseline Icicle spec talent loadout:

Icicle talents

Shattering Strike

Snow Shadow

Deep Cold Magic Spear

Frost Blade

Frost Domain

Endless Cold

Luck Damage

Glazed Vastness

Frozen Stars

Freezing Meteor Storm

Frost Comet

Meteor Storm Expansion

Infusion Sublimation

Frost Lance Barrage

Continuous Stream

Frost Crystal Empowerment

Glacier Fury

Critical Cold

Icicle Volley

Conversely, if you have enough Critical Hit (Crit on all pieces of gear, reforging all your gear into Crit), you can try a different set of talents. This requires incredibly high Critical Hit though, so you don’t lose the Crit Damage buff from Frost Lance Crit. After Critical Cold, instead of taking Icicle Volley, you’ll take Frost Lance Crit and Frost Assault instead.

Ideal gear for an Icicle Frost Mage in Blue Protocol

When leveling up for the first time as a Frost Mage in Blue Protocol, focus on Intellect, Crit, Mastery, and Versatility in that order. When you start hitting level 60, the order will certainly change. Crit is the most important stat for this build, and gives you the most, in terms of damage.

Most important gear stats

Intellect

Crit

Luck

Versatility

Mastery

Since our focus is going to be Crit as a Icicle Frost Mage in Blue Protocol, you want to have Ruby - Abyss gems on every piece of gear for as much Crit/Intellect as possible. You also want specific Attack Modules, if possible:

DMG Stack (Legendary) : Huge ATK/Agility boost, and has a 20% chance to grant 2.75% damage increase to your target when dealing damage. Can stack to a cap of 11%.

: Huge ATK/Agility boost, and has a 20% chance to grant 2.75% damage increase to your target when dealing damage. Can stack to a cap of 11%. Life Wave (Legendary) : After taking damage, increases highest Advanced Attribute by 10% for 5s.

: After taking damage, increases highest Advanced Attribute by 10% for 5s. Elite Strike : More damage to enemies of Elite or higher power.

: More damage to enemies of Elite or higher power. Intellect Boost : Increases your MATK.

: Increases your MATK. Crit Focus : Increases Crit Damage

: Increases Crit Damage Special Attack: Increases Frost Lance’s Elemental damage

When you’re considering Emblems, you’ll want to pick up Void Corruption Pulse, Void Corruption Power, and Void Corruption Arcane. The Icicle Frost Mage is a class that takes a bit of high speed APM (Actions Per Minute) and decent knowledge of the class, but once you’ve practiced, you’ll be shredding enemies with the best of them.

