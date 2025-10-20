Blue Protocol: Star Resonance Emblem guide- Leveling, combat affixes this season, and more

Emblems in Blue Protocol: Star Resonance caters to the seasonal side of the game. These small buffs come in the form of several passive nodes and one large node, allowing players to counter against the seasonal modifiers on enemies. The very first season in the game has the "Void Corruption Frenzy" active, leading a few monsters to have a Void Corruption debuff on them.

Ad

However, one of the primary reasons to upgrade the Emblem system would be to have an easier time inside Master Chaotic Realm Dungeons.

This article should provide enough insight on the Emblem system in Blue Protocol: Star Resonance.

Where to access Emblem and level them up in Blue Protocol: Star Resonance

Emblem screen can be found within the Seasonal Hub, followed by the second tab on the left. Here, you will find a rather small tree with different passive nodes, alongside a bigger node on the bottom.

Ad

Trending

You will also notice that each of these Emblem nodes can be leveled up equally, ultimately leading to the bigger node. To upgarde, you need Void materials, namely Void Residue, Void Aura, and Void Prism. These materials can be farmed from the Void-debuffed monsters in the open world.

Void-debuffed monster in Blue Protocol: Star Resonance (Image via A Plus/TenTenYT)

Some notable regions on the map include Ruined City, Skimmer's Lair, Duskdye Woods, and Everfall Forest. Simply look for other players to form a party, and then you can leave your character in auto-battle in front of the debuffed monster for AFK farming.

Ad

Map location of Void monsters (Image via A Plus)

We recommend leveling each node equally, as you will be requied to max out all of them at a certain point. Notice that each of these nodes are supposed to cater for different roles, like Adaptation node for DPS, Resistance for Tanks, and so forth.

Ad

Resistance emblem node in Blue Protocol: Star Resonance (Image via A Plus)

After investing a total of 30 level points across all Emblem nodes, you will them unlock the bigger node, called Emblem Core.

Ad

Emblem Core and how to upgrade it in Blue Protocol: Star Resonance

Emblem Core consists of additional buffs for a player against Void Corruption enemies. Leveling up an Emblem Core will randomly select one of the buffs, and enhance it. However, you can equip one of the buffs from the Core according to your build.

You will find certain tags beside each buff, further providing you insight on which buffs to get on the respective classes. For example, Void Corruption Arcane has the "DMG" tag for DPS classes, while the Void Shield has the "Survival" tag for Tank classes. Similarly, anything with the "Support" tag will be for healers.

Ad

Core buff in Emblem screen (Image via A Plus)

Note that these buffs are only for the Void debuffed enemies, and are not universal.

Ad

To upgrade Emblem Core, you will need a material called Emblem Power Parts. These parts can be purchased in bulks from the seasonal hub shop, within a weekly limit of 30.

Check out our other articles on the game:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumyadeep Banerjee Soumyadeep is a Journalist on Esports & Gaming at Sportskeeda, specializing in Destiny 2 and Gacha games. He holds a diploma in Computer Science and is also keen on game development. He enjoys spending his free time learning new languages and digging into MMORPGs, manga, and light novels. Know More