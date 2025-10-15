Blue Protocol Star Resonance: Best Battle Imagines for each class/spec

Battle Imagines in Blue Protocol Star Resonance are souls of powerful creatures and people that assist you during battle. Alongside dealing damage, they also provide a buff to your character's stats, allowing you to perform your role more efficiently. There are over 35 Imagines in Blue Protocol, and collecting each one of them will take a considerable amount of time.

That’s why this guide will show you which are the best Battle Imagines for each class/spec in Blue Protocol Star Resonance.

Best Imagines for DPS classes in Blue Protocol Star Resonance

Here are the best Imagines for DPS classes/specs

1) Frosbeam Mage

Muku Chief

Muku Chief in Blue Protocol Star Resonance (Image via A Plus)

Frosbeam Mage benefits from stacking Crit, and the Muku Chief’s active ability provides you with another 1000 for 20 seconds. At the same time, you also get up to 40% Crit damage, 1750% ATK, and a hundred resilience break stat, which significantly increases your damage. The passive further adds a permanent Crit damage increase, making it the best in slot Imagine for a Frosbeam Mage.

Trending

Phantom Arachnocrab

Phantom Arachnocrab in Blue Protocol Star Resonance (Image via A Plus)

Another stat that the Frosbeam Mage focuses on is Mastery, which you can increase by using the Phantom Arachnocrab Imagine. The active ability deals 2287.5% ATK damage and increases your Mastery by 20% for 20 seconds.

To help you with stat stacking, the passive at max level adds 2000 to Mastery. Combined with your own stats from gear, you can provide a boost to your skill effectiveness during fights.

2) Iscle Mage

Celestial Flier

Celestial Flier in Blue Protocol Star Resonance (Image via A Plus)

The Iscle Mage benefits from the dual stat stacking, which is easy if you have the Celestial Flier and Phantom Arachnocrab Imagine. Both of them provide the same function, but for different stats. The Celestial Flier improves the Haste stat, which allows you to cast your skills much faster.

Using the active skill increases Haste by 20%. The percent increase is calculated based on your total stat, including the 2000 provided by its passive. Having more Haste will help you sustain the damage uptime, and end fights much quicker if you have the proper gear.

Note: The other BiS Imagine for this spec is Phantom Arachnocrab, which helps in stacking Mastery, another useful stat for Iscle spec.

3) Iaido Slash Stormblade

Muku Warrior

Muku Warrior in Blue Protocol Star Resonance (Image via A Plus)

The Iaido Slash spec on Stormblade also benefits from Crit, making Muku Chief one of the best Imagine on one of the slots. The second slot utilizes the Muku Warrior, an Epic Imagine that’s easy to craft and provides even more crit stacking for Stormblade. While active, it increases the Crit attribute and damage for 20 seconds.

Note: The other BiS Imagine for Iaido Slash spec is Muku Chief due to its direct boss on the Crit attribute.

4) Moonstrike Stormblade

Lizardman Hunter

Lizardman Hunter in Blue Protocol Star Resonance (Image via A Plus)

The Moonstrike spec also relied on stat stacking for damage, and the main ones to focus on are Haste and Luck. Lizardman Hunter is yet another Epic Imagine that makes the crafting easy, while improving the damage without compromise.

Activating the ability increases Luck by 800 and Luck Hit Bonus by 20%, which helps the Stormblade trigger an additional instance of damage. Moreover, the passive ability of Lizardman Hunter drops lightning bolts on every Luck Hit.

Note: The other BiS Imagine for Moonstrike spec is Celestial Flier, which improves the attack speed and triggers more Lucky Hits while buffs are active.

5) Vanguard Wind Knight

Goblin King

Goblin King in Blue Protocol Star Resonance (Image via A Plus)

The entire kit of Vanguard spec focuses on fast attacks and mainly excels with Strength and Haste, making the Goblin King the perfect Imagine. Casting the active ability summons up to three goblins, but that’s not what we’re looking for.

Along with the goblins, you also get various buffs stacked on each other, including Luck, Strength, and Haste. Even when the buffs aren’t active, the passive bonus grants you a permanent 2000 increase in Versatility that increases overall DPS.

Note: The other BiS Imagine for Moonstrike spec is Celestial Flier, which improves the attack speed and allows you to chain more attacks.

6) Skyward Wind Knight

Muku Chief and Goblin King

Muku Chief in action (Image via A Plus)

The gameplay of Skyward spec requires high Crit, making Muku Chief another popular Imagine for the Wind Knight that provides a permanent Crit damage and a massive boost to Crit attribute. Along with that, you can use Lizardman Hunter, but the Goblin King provides both Strength and Luck bonuses at once.

7) Wildpack Marksman

Muku Scout

Muku Scout in Blue Protocol Star Resonance (Image via A Plus)

The Wildpack spec can send out a barrage of attacks while keeping a safe distance and letting your wolves deal damage, so the Muku Scout Imagine fits perfectly well with its play style. While the active skill does not have any special effect, the passive ability grants 5% attack buff that can stack up to three times.

To gain the buff, you’ll indeed have to deal 10 hits within three seconds, which shouldn’t be a problem for a Marksman. The Imagine is also much cheaper to craft compared to a legendary one.

Note: The other BiS Imagine for Wildpack Marksman is Celestial Flier, if you’re having trouble keeping up the buff.

8) Falconry Marksman

Brigand Scout Leader

Brigand Scout Leader in Blue Protocol Star Resonance (Image via A Plus)

An easy way to stack Agility and increase attack speed for Marksman is through the active and passive ability of Brigand Scout Leader. More attacks mean more chances to deal Crit damage, and the Imagine’s passive grants a permanent 10% Agility buff. On using the active ability, you’ll gain another 20% buff.

Note: The other BiS Imagine for Falconry Marksman is Muku Chief or Muku Warrior, for dealing Crit damage to make use of your falcon.

Best Imagines for Support classes in Blue Protocol Star Resonance

Here are the best Imagines for Support classes/specs

1) Smite Verdant Oracle

Storm Goblin King

Storm Goblin King in Blue Protocol Star Resonance (Image via A Plus)

Dissonance is the best healer class spec if you want to deal damage while being able to heal the entire team, and to make it even stronger, the Storm Goblin King is the best Battle Imagine. When used, it provides a massive buff to Luck and Damage, two things you’ll need while playing as a Dissonance.

Additionally, the passive effect, which remains active at all times, will drop meteor on enemies on every Lucky Strike, adding another layer of damage.

Tina

Tina as an Imagine in Blue Protocol Star Resonance (Image via A Plus)

The second and only Imagine that can fit into any healer build is Tina. Her active ability reduces the skill cooldown of up to 10 allies, allowing them to use skills frequently and deal more damage. At the same time, the bonus also applies to you, letting you heal party members more effectively.

Moreover, the passive effect from this Imagine increases Strength, Intellect, and Haste, which is also useful. Note that all other builds mentioned below will benefit from using Tina as their secondary Imagine.

2) Lifebind Verdant Oracle

Muku King

Muku King in Blue Protocol Star Resonance (Image via A Plus)

Lifebind Verdant excels at keeping the team alive at the cost of sacrificing damage, and the Muku King Imagine synergizes with her entire kit. Using the active skill enables partywide healing that lasts 10 seconds and removes all the debuffs.

Even when the active ability is on cooldown, the passive from Muku King increases your own healing intensity by up to 20%. Additionally, each time you heal your ally, there’s a 30% chance to grant them a Shield equal to 75% of ATK.

3) Dissonance Beat Performer

Storm Goblin King

Storm Goblin King in action (Image via A Plus)

We already talked about the benefits of using a Storm Goblin King Imagine, but when used with a DPS/Healer hybrid, the results are even better. The Dissonance spec holds the highest damage potential among all healers, and the buffs you get have an even better effect than Verdant Oracle. Additionally, having the same setup in both saves you the hassle of getting a different Imagine, which can be time-consuming.

4) Concentro Beat Performer

Venobzzar Incubator

Venobzzar Incubator in Blue Protocol Star Resonance (Image via A Plus)

Concentro Beat Performer improves the damage of all allies, and what’s better than providing an additional boost to everyone in the party? The active skill of Venobzzar allows you to make the target Vulnerable for the entire team.

The passive ability is the same as Tina's Imagine and increases Strength, Intellect, and Haste. Considering the buff you apply to all the teammates scales based on your Intellect, making it the best in slot Imagine for Concentro spec.

Note: All of the healer class specs benefit the most from using Tina’s Imagine. Being able to buff and heal teammates frequently can make the fights much easier.

Best Imagines for Tank classes in Blue Protocol Star Resonance

Here are the best Imagines for Tank classes/specs

1) Earthfort Heavy Guardian

Tempest Ogre

Tempest Ogre in Blue Protocol Star Resonance (Image via A Plus)

The Tempest Ogre is great for pulling enemies and taking their aggro, which works well with Earthfort Heavy Guardian, who is one of the best when it comes to taking hits for the team. While active, the Imagine will deal damage and pull enemies towards you. Just by having the Imagine equipped, you’ll deal damage to nearby enemies in the form of a lightning strike every 10 seconds.

Tatta

Tatta as n Imagine in Blue Protocol Star Resonance (Image via A Plus)

Having Tatta as the second Imagine allows you and your team to survive some fatal blows. While active, it will prevent all HP from falling below a certain point. During that time, healers can recover critically wounded allies and stay in the fight. Additionally, the passive provides up to 15% Strength increase, which is one of the main stats for a Heavy Guardian.

2) Block Heavy Guardian

Golden Juggernaut

Golden Juggernaut in action (Image via A Plus)

Block Heavy Guardian uses shields for damage mitigation, and the best Imagine for this spec is the Golden Juggernaut. Using the active skill grants shields to you and up to 10 allies based on 60% of your max HP.

Additionally, the passive for this Imagine will increase all of your shields’ durability by 20% at max level. This helps you survive even the most dangerous attacks during a raid, despite having less raw defense than the Earthfort Heavy Guardian.

Iron Fang

Iron Fang in Blue Protocol Star Resonance (Image via A Plus)

Being able to take hits doesn’t mean more defense is a waste. The Iron Fang’s passive ability grants a permanent Super Armor on top of up to 20% all elemental damage reduction if your life drops below 30%.

The active ability summons a giant boar that charges towards the target, dealing AoE damage to any enemy on its way. It’s great for some additional damage, but you’ll want this Imagine mainly for the passive ability.

3) Recovery Shield Knight

Muku King and Tempest Ogre

Tempest Ogre in action (Image via A Plus)

The Shield Knight is one of the best self-healers among all tanks, allowing them to sustain much longer in fights without healers. As such, the best combination for this spec is Muku King and Tempest Ogre. Muku King improves healing and removes debuffs, something that works well for the Recovery Shield Knight.

As for the Tempest Ogre, all that healing will go to waste if you aren’t taking the aggro from enemies. Additionally, the active skill from this Imagine also breaks a lot of enemy resilience for faster stuns.

4) Shield (Shield) Knight

Golden Juggernaut and Tempest Ogre

Golden Juggernaut in Blue Protocol Star Resonance (Image via A Plus)

The Shield spec playable classes excel at both defense and offense, making the Golden Juggernaut and Tempest Ogre a perfect combination of Imagines to use. Since the Shield Knight can self-heal, keeping the aggro using the Tempest Ogre is vital for the team to survive.

At the same time, Golden Juggernaut improves the shielding capability of the knight, adding another layer of protection to the entire party.

