Blue Protocol Wildpack (Beastmaster) Marksman build: Best Talent setup, stats, and gearing

If you want a powerful, easy dps build in Blue Protocol, look no further than the Wildpack (Beastmaster) Marksman. It’s one of the best builds in the game right now, is easy to play, and absolutely smashes through content with ease. Besides, who doesn’t want a powerful wolf companion to defeat enemy packs and bosses alongside? I know I do.
While you could play a Marksman as either a Falconry or Wildpack spec, we think the Wildpack is more powerful, and more fun to play. If you’re aiming to be a Wildpack Marksman in Blue Protocol, we’re here to get you started.
How the Wildpack Marksman works in Blue Protocol
Wildpack Marksman players in Blue Protocol have fantastic wolf companions that deal a ton of damage for you, while you bombard foes with arrows from afar. You’ll build Photon Energy as you activate skills and attack, which in turn, will let you unleash the devastating Storm Arrow skill over and over again.
Once you have the power to pick a spec, you have to choose between Wildpack and Falconry. We’re focused on Wildpack here, which sacrifices mobility for more damage. That means your positioning is pretty important, because you are a very squishy damage dealer.
Important Skills
- Storm Arrow
- Wildcall
- Focus
- Arrow Rain
- Torrent Volley
Photon Energy is the mechanic of this Blue Protocol Marksman build. As you Auto-Attack, and cast Arrow Rain and Storm Arrow. At 100 Energy, you will gain 5 Storm Arrow Charges. Storm Arrow will then put you in Overdrive Mode, and your Photon Energy will begin to deplete.
That means you’ll want a different rotation. You can also use Powerdraw in this mode without charging, and if you use Radiance Barrage, the Photon meter will pause until the attack animation finishes.
Ideal Rotation (build Photon Energy)
- Wildcall
- Storm Arrow
- Storm Arrow
- Imagines
- Ultimate (only if a group of enemies)
- Arrow Rain
- Torrent Volley (if you aren’t at Photon Energy cap)
- *Auto Attack between skill downtime
Overdrive Rotation
- Wildcall
- Imagines
- Ultimate (if a group of enemies)
- Focus
- Storm Arrow (feel free to spam this until Photon Energy runs out)
- Torrent Volley and Arrow Rain when Photon Energy is low; this extends the duration a bit
- More and more Storm Arrows
There are also quite a few Imagines that are viable for this build, if you can pick them up. We’ll highlight a few of them below, and what exactly they bring to the table for you and your build:
When choosing to upgrade skills, here’s the order you should consider:
- Auto-attack
- Storm Arrow
- Focus
- Wildcall
- Torrent Volley
- Arrow Rain
- Ultimate
Wildpack Marksman Best Talent Tree Picks
There are plenty of nodes on your Talent Tree as a Wildpack Marksman in Blue Protocol, but we’re going to highlight the most important nodes you’re going to want to focus on as you go through the game.
Marksman Tree
- Agility Conversion
- Quick Shot
- Overcharge
- Wolf Pact
- Vulnerable Strike
- Rapid Shot
- Beast Power
- Photon Limit
Wildpack Tree
- Light Chasing Sharp
- Phantom Wolfstrike
- Tracer Arrows
- Legendary Beast
- Lumi Torrent
You have access to a whole new suite of talents when you unlock the Wildpack tree as a Marksman in Blue Protocol. Light Chasing Sharp reduces the cooldown of Storm Arrow by 50% while Photon Energy Overdrive is active. Phantom Wolfstrike makes your Wild Wolf have a chance to summon a Phantom Direwolf when it launches a Coordinated Attack or Tail Sweep.
Tracer Arrows makes Storm Arrow fire an extra Lightseeker Arrow for each Companion in play while Photon Reforge is active, so it’s just more and more damage. Legendary Beast makes a Legendary Eagle or Boar appear when you cast Wildcall.
Then there’s Lumi Torrent, which makes Torrent Volley continuously charge in Photon Reforge state. After 30 seconds of charging, it becomes Lumi Torrent, and that grants full Photon Energy when used.
Ideal gear for a Wildpack Marksman in Blue Protocol
As an agility-based class, it probably won’t surprise you to see that Agility is your top stat as a Wildpack Marksman in Blue Protocol. Mastery is next, thanks to Wolves using it for damage. Below are the stats and gems you should prioritize.
Ideal stats
- Agility
- Mastery
- Haste
- Versatility
- Endurance
Ideal Gems
- Emerald - Agility 5
- Sapphire - Agility 5
When looking for gear, you want Legendary Affixes like Agility, Attack Speed, Ranged Damage Bonus, and Damage Bonus vs. Bosses, without a doubt. All of these just enhance your overall damage and combat viability.
When Emblems are available, go with Void Shield, Void Corruption Pulse, and Void Corruption Power. There are also some Modules you should consider, when they become available, and you reach level 60:
- Agility Boost: Increases your Agility and physical damage.
- Attack Speed: More Attack Speed and damage.
- Damage Stack: This is another Agility boost.
- Life Wave: This increases Agility, and at Module Level 6, it also increases Mastery when your health changes.
- Elite Strike: More damage vs. elites and higher.
