How to embed gems in Blue Protocol

If you want your gear to grow stronger in Blue Protocol, you should consider some Gem embeds. For the most part, this is a very simple, easy-to-understand system. Gems allow you to increase the stats on your gear by slotting in a variety of colored gems, similar to how you might in other MMOs like World of Warcraft. Like those games, you can craft gems in-game, and slot them in, but in addition to having a gem, you’ll also need Luno (money).

Thankfully, the Gems you embed in Blue Protocol aren’t really a pay-to-win system; you can buy them from other players in the Player Market, but that’s the only option other than crafting them yourself.

Blue Protocol Gem system: Types of gems you can embed into your gear

If you want to get the most out of your gear in Blue Protocol, embed a Gem into it to increase your overall stats. This will increase your stats, and overall effectiveness in combat, and you can get gems pretty easily. You farm the raw gems through the Gemology life skill, and then craft them into specific Gem types with the Gemcrafting life skill.

It's easy to embed those gems right into your gear (Image via A-Plus/YouTube@Krow)

There are currently four types of gems, and four types of “cuts”, or gem shapes. Your gem type and shape combine to create a pair of stat boosts for whatever gear you slot it into. Here are your options as a Gemcrafter:

Gem types

Diamond : Luck

: Luck Ruby : Crit

: Crit Emerald : Mastery

: Mastery Sapphire: Haste

Gem shapes

Triangle : Strength

: Strength Tear : Intellect

: Intellect Square : Endurance

: Endurance Nonagon: Agility

The only other thing you need to concern yourself with is the Tier of the Gem as that changes how much of a boost in stats you will receive. As a beginning player, it shouldn’t concern you too much. That’s something for later in the game.

Ways to embed Gems in your gear in Blue Protocol Star Resonance

Until you start farming level 60 gear in Blue Protocol, you’ll just have the normal Gem embed at your disposal. This takes whatever gem you’ve crafted or purchased, and slots it into that piece of gear. That gem is then lost forever. Should you want to replace it, you can, but you don’t get the other one back.

Eventually, players will be putting higher tier gems up for sale, and if you lack the skill to make them, you can just purchase them (Image via A-Plus/YouTube@Krow)

Just head to Maxim, the Gear Enhancement Artisan in Asterleeds, and select Embed. From there, you select a piece of gear, and then on the right side of the screen, you click Select a Gem. Then, pick the desired gem from your list and click Embed. That will slot in the gem into that piece of gear, and consume the gem.

You will have access to advanced embed options with level 60 gear, where you have a percentage chance to get even higher tier gems put into your equipment. The downside is that it is again, a bit of a gamble, and costs a much larger amount of Luno.

Frankly, I don’t think this is a very good use of resources. I think it’s better to simply craft or purchase higher tier gems, and embed them normally, instead of gambling and hoping for the best.

The odds aren’t great, and you could easily run through a lot of Luno, and gems, trying over and over again to get those higher-tier gems. Getting higher-tier gems will of course, take time, because either you, or someone else will need high enough Life Skills to make them, and then have currency to purchase them, if you can't make them yourself.

