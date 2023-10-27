Final Fantasy 14 All Saints' Wake 2023 guide: How to complete, rewards, and more

Final Fantasy 14’s All Saints' Wake has begun, and will be available for the next couple of weeks in-game. Thankfully, like all events in Square Enix’s hit MMORPG, it won’t take much work. This year’s event requires no combat either, and takes place in one city. Provided you have access to a level 15 combat job and the city of Gridania, you can take part in this fun, spooky holiday. If you want to know where to go and what to do, we’ve got you covered.

All Saints' Wake is the holiday in the world of Final Fantasy 14 where the Voidsent return to the earth to play pranks and scare people. But here our primary NPC, Papa Gruff, will learn an important lesson about how fear works when it comes to the people of Eorzea.

Note: This event may trigger Coulrophobia (fear of clowns), and this article does contain images of clowns.

Completing Final Fantasy 14’s All Saints' Wake event in 2023

The pumpkin-headed apparition needs your help (Image via Square Enix)

Event details

Duration: October 27 (1 am PDT) until November 13 (6:59 am PST)

Level 15 combat job Starting Location: Old Gridania (X: 10.4, Y: 8.4)

All Saints' Wake will take place from October 27 until November 13, 2023. Thankfully, Final Fantasy 14’s current holiday won’t take more than 10 or 15 minutes to complete, and will reward a fun new emote to use throughout the rest of your adventures. Simply address the Adventurers’ Guild Investigator to get it all started. This unlocks the first quest, The Fright Stuff.

The Fright Stuff objectives

Speak with Papa Gruff

Watch the summoning of the Beast

Take Papa Gruff to the Pumpkin-gazing citizens (2/2)

Head to Apkallu Falls and speak to the Uncowed Girl

Head to the Greatloam Growery and deal with the Potted Voidsent

Apparently, there’s a strange man under a bridge nearby, who is reportedly transforming objects into Voidsent. You will be tasked with checking this out during All Saints' Wake and making sure nothing untoward is going on. This NPC is a clown known as Papa Gruff - located conveniently under a bridge. This appears to be a reference to the fable of the Billy Goats Gruff.

Papa Gruff's puppy didn't scare anyone (Image via Square Enix)

After speaking with him, he’ll fail to scare the person, transforming a pumpkin into an adorable puppy. When given the dialogue options, in this case they don’t matter. I went with “fear means different things to different people” or something similar.

Responses

Off-Duty Sergeant: "Ghastliest Ghoul" (Near Papa Gruff's spawn location)

Cowering Boy: "Something Spoopy" (Near Lancer's Guild Aetheryte)

You’ll then head out with Papa Gruff to visit two citizens in town, and each requires a specific type of scare. Those are both listed above. These are very easy, and pretty entertaining. You can keep clicking until you get it right in Final Fantasy 14’s All Saints' Wake event.

You’ll then head to a few other objectives, which are easy to spot on the map. After watching the cutscene with the Potted Voidsent, you’ll complete The Fright Stuff, and receive the All Saints Charm emote.

It's not too difficult to find the Voidsent (Image via Square Enix)

If you want to finish up the event now, begin the next quest, A Charmed Life.

A Charmed Life objectives

Investigate the three Voidsent

Enchant each of them with All Saints Charm emote

To wrap this up nice and easy, teleport to the Leatherworking Aetheryte and then head to the three objectives. Target the Voidsent NPCs as you find them, and either click the emote, or type “/allsaintscharm” to move on.

You’ll see three All Saints' Wake cutscenes, before returning to Mih Khetto Ampitheatre and speaking to the NPCs there. To finish up, go speak to the original quest giver nearby, which will end the event in Final Fantasy 14.

You can buy these items after the quest is done (Image via Square Enix)

You can now speak to the “Unusual Usher” nearby to enter the Final Fantasy 14 Sneaky Hollow costume party, or you can go purchase the items available. Sadly, the previous year’s costume is no longer available. You can get two items with gil, however:

Available items

Wall-mounted Vampire Bats (2,000 gil)

Magicked Prism (2 gil)

All Saints' Wake is one of Final Fantasy 14’s many holidays of the year. If you want to learn more about upcoming events, here are our Fan Fest London highlights.