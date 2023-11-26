Final Fantasy 14 Callback Campaign details, rewards, and more

Callback Campaign is a recurring event in Final Fantasy 14, which commences at the end of every year. Unlike festive events where players can participate in activities and quests to earn unique rewards, the Callback Campaign caters to returning players who might have taken a hiatus from the game at the expansion's conclusion.

In this event, a regular player has to invite their friends back to the title using the subcommand menu. However, the invited friends must meet additional criteria to qualify as returning players in the game. Both the inviter and the invitee will then receive distinct rewards for participating in this event.

Let's look at the details of the Callback Campaign and its rewards in Final Fantasy 14.

Final Fantasy 14 Callback Campaign explained

The Callback Campaign is an ongoing event in Final Fantasy 14, which will end on Thursday, December 14, 2023, at 12:00 a.m. PST/ 03:00 a.m. ET. Many different rewards await the players who participate in this event.

To participate in the Final Fantasy 14 Callback Campaign, select an offline friend from your friend list or free company member list. The new "Invite Friend to Return" option is available in the subcommand menu.

Once you invite your friends and meet the Campaign requirements, they will receive an invitation on their e-mail linked to the game's account. Each of your characters can invite up to five such returning friends.

Here are the requirements for the returning player in Final Fantasy 14 Callback Campaign:

Players invited to return must have a service account that has been inactive for at least ninety days (including the free play period). Those who fail to meet this requirement will not receive an e-mail even if they have been invited to return.

Players invited to return must have purchased and registered FINAL FANTASY XIV to their service account.

Final Fantasy 14 Callback Campaign rewards

Referral reward

Players can trade the Gold Chocobo Feathers for different mounts. (Image via Square Enix)

You will receive five Gold Chocobo Feathers as a reward if your returning friend purchases a subscription to the game within ninety days of their return. These Feathers can be traded to the Calamity Salvager NPC for special items such as mounts, dyes, and Aetheryte Tickets. The Calamity Salvager NPC can be found in Limsa Lominsa, Gridania, or Ul'dah.

Here are all the items that you can acquire using Gold Chocobo Feathers:

Twintania Nerolink Key: Fifteen Feathers

Fifteen Feathers Amber Draught Chocobo Whistle: Eight Feathers

Eight Feathers Managarm Horn: Eight Feather

Eight Feather Five Rare Dyes: One Feather

One Feather Ten Aetheryte Tickets: One Feather

Returning players' rewards

Returning players can trade the Silver Chocobo Feathers for unique armor sets. (Image via Square Enix)

Players who receive an invitation e-mail from their friends can claim many rewards by utilizing the "Redeem Your Rewards" hyperlink in the said invitation. Here are the various rewards for the returning players:

Fourteen days of free play in Final Fantasy 14

Ninety-nine Aetheryte Tickets

Ten Silver Chocobo Feathers

The Silver Chocobo Feathers can be traded to the Calamity Salvager NPC for items such as the following:

Weapons for lever 20 characters (Item Level 22): One Feather

One Feather Equipment for level 50 characters (Item Level 130): Five Feathers

Five Feathers Equipment for level 60 characters (Item Level 270): Five Feathers

Five Feathers Equipment for level 70 characters (Item Level 400): Five Feathers

Five Feathers Equipment for level 80 characters (Item Level 530): Five Feathers

This concludes our guide to the Callback Campaign and its rewards.