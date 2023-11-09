Final Fantasy 14 guide: How to unlock Aloalo Island Variant Dungeon

Variant Dungeons are a new addition to Final Fantasy 14, intended for one to four players. The enemy strength here is dynamically adjusted based on the number of players attempting it. Your actions and choices directly influence the branching paths, allowing you to encounter new bosses and even varying mechanics for recurring ones.

Aloalo Island is the latest entry to Variant Dungeons, set in a tropical land filled with lush vegetation and teeming with vibrant wildlife. If you complete all 12 paths in the dungeon, you will be rewarded with unique glamour sets and a special mount.

How to access Aloalo Island Variant Dungeon in Final Fantasy 14

The Aloalo Island is a level 90 Variant Dungeon added to Final Fantasy 14 in patch 6.51. To unlock it, you will first need access to Old Sharlayan, an endgame hub introduced in the Endwalker expansion.

You can travel to Old Sharlayan following the main story quest, meaning you will be required to complete the entire main storyline up to this point in order to unlock this dungeon. However, this can be an arduous process, so take your time and enjoy the journey.

Here are the requirements to unlock Aloalo Island in Final Fantasy 14:

Level requirement: Level 90

Prerequisite quest: A Satrap's Duty

Once you have caught up with the main storyline and reached the appropriate level requirement, the Stranger from Paradise quest will be unlocked. You can start the quest by talking to Shallow Moor in Old Sharlayan (X:12.0, Y:13.3).

The quest will take you on a journey across Thavnair to gather information on your old friend Matsya's predicament, where you will learn about a trio of bandits and their excursion to Aloalo Island. After agreeing to investigate the bandits' motives, Aloalo Island will be accessible.

You can queue for the Aloalo Island in Final Fantasy 14 using the Variant and Criterion Dungeon Finder or access it directly by speaking to the Yedlihmad skipper.

There are five bosses in the Variant dungeon. You will encounter two to three bosses per completion based on your actions in the dungeon. You can also use up to two unique abilities known as Variant actions based on their job roles.

Here are the Variant actions available on Aloalo Island:

Variant Cure: Restores target's HP.

Restores target's HP. Variant Ultimatum: Places you at the top of nearby enemies' enmity list and increases enmity generation.

Places you at the top of nearby enemies' enmity list and increases enmity generation. Variant Raise: Resurrects target to a weakened state.

Resurrects target to a weakened state. . Variant Spirit Dart: Deals damage over time to target and all enemies near it.

Deals damage over time to target and all enemies near it. Variant Rampart: Reduces damage taken by 20%.

You are encouraged to explore all the branching paths to acquire the rare Spectral Statice mount and other unique rewards. Those who wish to test their mettle can challenge the Criterion difficulty version of this dungeon, which is comparable to extreme and savage raids.