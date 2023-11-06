Final Fantasy 14 guide: How to unlock the Great Hunt Rathalos trial?

Final Fantasy 14 is known for its cross-over events with other renowned franchises, ranging from minimal tasks to complex storylines with specialized boss battles and other game modes. These events keep the game engaging for players and allow them to experience different aspects of these beloved franchises within the Final Fantasy universe.

"The Hunt For Rathalos" is a permanent event in collaboration with Monster Hunter World, released during the Stormblood expansion. It is a unique event with an elaborate storyline culminating in a boss battle against the apex predator, Rathalos. That said, let's look at how to unlock the Rathalos trial in Final Fantasy 14.

How to unlock the Monster Hunter World collaboration event in Final Fantasy 14

First and foremost, to unlock the Monster Hunter World collaboration event in Final Fantasy 14, you will need access to the Stormblood expansion. However, with the recent upgrade to the Free Trial, players can experience all the content available in the game up to level 70, which includes the entirety of the Stormblood expansion.

The following are the requirements for The Hunt For Rathalos questline:

Level Requirement: Level 70

Prerequisite quest: Stormblood

Stormblood is the name of the final main story quest of the said expansion, meaning you will be required to complete the entire main storyline up to this point to unlock the event. However, this can be an arduous process. So, take your time and enjoy the journey.

Once you have caught up with the main storyline, The Hunt For Rathalos quest is unlocked. You can start the event by talking to the hearty hunter in Kugane (X:9.7 Y:8.9).

The quest will take you on a journey across the Azim Steppe zone, where you will have to gather information about the great wyvern Rathalos, last sighted in the area. All the clues will finally lead you to a cave, where Felyne will unlock the Great Hunt trial.

You can queue for the trial with other random players using the duty finder or form your party of eight players and access it directly.

The Rathalos is the most unique boss fight in Final Fantasy 14, as it follows the Monster Hunter World mechanics. Instead of healing allies and tanking bosses like in normal battles, players are equipped with ten Mega Potions for healing, and everyone acts as damage dealers in the fight.

During phase 2, you will also get to mount Rathalos and attack it with a hunting knife. Once defeated, its head and tail can be carved for scales, which is the currency used to purchase the Rathalos armor set.

The following are the rewards for completing the event:

"The New King on the Block" achievement

The Palico minion

Indoor BBQ Spit housing item

BBQ Spit outdoor furnishing item

Various orchestration rolls

The Great Hunt trial can be challenged in Extreme difficulty as well, which rewards the players with the Rathalos mount and the Poogie minion.