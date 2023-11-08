Final Fantasy 14 guide: How to unlock Triple Triad

The Triple Triad is an optional card game adored by Final Fantasy 14 fans. It first appeared in Final Fantasy 8 as a temporary respite from the heartfelt storyline, providing players with a moment to reflect and unwind. These side activities are a staple in the series and are often overhauled and balanced for PvP before being added to the MMORPG.

A few notable changes made to Final Fantasy 14's Triple Triad compared to its predecessor are that losing a match does not result in a permanent loss of cards, and NPC card drops are random. Players are encouraged by these changes to take risks and explore all the facets of the game without being overwhelmed.

That said, let's take a look at how to unlock Triple Triad in Final Fantasy 14.

How to unlock Triple Triad in Final Fantasy 14

Triple Triad was added to the Manderville Gold Saucer in patch 2.51. To unlock the card game, you will first need access to the Gold Saucer, an arcade center in the Final Fantasy universe with many mini-games and unique rewards.

To unlock the Gold Saucer, you will have to progress through the main scenario and complete one of the following quests:

The Gridanian Envoy

The Ul'dahn Envoy

The Lominsan Envoy

Once you have caught up with the main storyline and reached the appropriate level requirement of level 15, the "It Could Happen to You" quest is unlocked. You can start the quest by talking to the Well-heeled Youth in Ul'dah - Steps of Nald (X:9.6, Y:9.0).

The Hyur will provide you with a golden airship ticket that can be submitted at the Airship Landing's reception desk for a flight to the Gold Saucer.

Upon landing at the Gold Saucer, you are introduced to countless mini-games and guided through the various systems. Once the tutorial is over, you can explore and participate in the numerous activities available at the arcade center.

To unlock the Triple Triad card game in Final Fantasy 14, head to the Triple Triad Master and start the Triple Triad Trial quest in the Gold Saucer (X:4, Y:7). After having a brief conversation, you will receive the following rewards:

Dodo card

Sabotender card

Bomb card

Mandragora card

Coeurl card

Once unlocked, challenge NPCs to matches throughout Eorzea for rewards like MGP and to add new cards to your collection. MGP can be exchanged at the Gold Saucer for mounts and glamour, while the cards are crucial to building strong decks and battling other players in the Triple Triad Tournament.

Card collection is also a fun aspect of the Triple Triad, as collecting the first 312 of them in Final Fantasy 14 rewards you with the rarest mount in the game - the Magicked Card.

The Triple Triad cards can be acquired from the following activities:

Dungeons

Trials

Raids

Tournaments

NPC challenges

Gold Saucer traders

Fates

Achievements

Merchants

That concludes our guide on unlocking Triple Triad in Final Fantasy 14. Interested readers can also check out how to unlock the Great Hunt Rathalos trial.