  • home icon
  • MMO News
  • Final Fantasy XIV announces Hatching-tide 2025 dates and reward

Final Fantasy XIV announces Hatching-tide 2025 dates and reward

By Jason Parker
Modified Apr 03, 2025 15:06 IST
Final Fantasy XIV Hatching-tide 2025
Hatching-tide 2025 is almost here in Final Fantasy XIV. Get ready to claim a cool new cosmetic! (Image via Square Enix)

It’s almost time for Final Fantasy XIV’s next holiday event — Hatching-tide 2025. With beautiful new art, and a small quest chain awaiting players, everything kicks off in April 2025 in Old Gridania. Like all FFXIV holiday events, it shouldn’t take more than 20 or 30 minutes to complete, and at the end, a reward will be given out to players. Previous Hatching-tide events gave away mounts like the Eggshilaration System Mount.

Ad

While this year’s reward isn’t quite as fantastic, it is worth having for those rainy days across Eorzea. This year’s theme for Hatching-tide 2025 in Final Fantasy XIV is “Hatching Plans, Perfecting Parasols.”

Final Fantasy XIV Hatching-tide 2025’s duration and reward

Final Fantasy XIV’s Hatching-tide 2025 event will take place between April 9, 2025, at 1 AM PDT to April 24, 2025, at 7:59 AM PDT. That means players have quite a few weeks to hop in-game and tackle the latest holiday quest coming to Eorzea. The art for the event was also quite interesting because it features a truly beloved NPC, in Papalymo.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

To take part in the Hatching-tide 2025 event in FFXIV, players must be at least level 15, and have access to Old Gridania. The quest is picked up from Jihli Aliapoh at Old Gridania (10.2, 9.4) — a familiar spot where most holiday events in Gridania begin.

We don’t know how many quests there will be, but it’s unlikely to be more than two or three. Upon completion of whatever tasks Jihli Aliapoh has for the player, they will receive a new umbrella, the Archon Egg Parasol. It looks like the Eggshilararation System mount, only in umbrella form.

Ad

Once obtained, players can equip it by going to the Character Tab in the menu, selecting Fashion Accessories, and selecting their desired parasol. Since it’s not likely to be a long event, players are free to log in at their leisure and sort it out, once it begins next week.

Check out our other Final Fantasy XIV guides and features

Quick Links

Edited by Ashmita Bhatt
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी