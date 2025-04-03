Final Fantasy XIV announces Hatching-tide 2025 dates and reward

It’s almost time for Final Fantasy XIV’s next holiday event — Hatching-tide 2025. With beautiful new art, and a small quest chain awaiting players, everything kicks off in April 2025 in Old Gridania. Like all FFXIV holiday events, it shouldn’t take more than 20 or 30 minutes to complete, and at the end, a reward will be given out to players. Previous Hatching-tide events gave away mounts like the Eggshilaration System Mount.

While this year’s reward isn’t quite as fantastic, it is worth having for those rainy days across Eorzea. This year’s theme for Hatching-tide 2025 in Final Fantasy XIV is “Hatching Plans, Perfecting Parasols.”

Final Fantasy XIV Hatching-tide 2025’s duration and reward

Final Fantasy XIV’s Hatching-tide 2025 event will take place between April 9, 2025, at 1 AM PDT to April 24, 2025, at 7:59 AM PDT. That means players have quite a few weeks to hop in-game and tackle the latest holiday quest coming to Eorzea. The art for the event was also quite interesting because it features a truly beloved NPC, in Papalymo.

To take part in the Hatching-tide 2025 event in FFXIV, players must be at least level 15, and have access to Old Gridania. The quest is picked up from Jihli Aliapoh at Old Gridania (10.2, 9.4) — a familiar spot where most holiday events in Gridania begin.

We don’t know how many quests there will be, but it’s unlikely to be more than two or three. Upon completion of whatever tasks Jihli Aliapoh has for the player, they will receive a new umbrella, the Archon Egg Parasol. It looks like the Eggshilararation System mount, only in umbrella form.

Once obtained, players can equip it by going to the Character Tab in the menu, selecting Fashion Accessories, and selecting their desired parasol. Since it’s not likely to be a long event, players are free to log in at their leisure and sort it out, once it begins next week.

