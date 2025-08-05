Final Fantasy XIV: How to start San d'Oria: The Second Walk (Echoes of Vanadiel)

Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail’s second Alliance Raid, San d’Oria: The Second Walk has finally kicked off with FFXIV patch 7.3. The second series of intense battles will see players fighting familiar foes, if they took part in the MMO that these raids are based on: Final Fantasy XI. Depending on how much content you completed in the previous updates, this could be an incredibly quick unlock, or it could take a little time.

Naturally, this is a level 100 Alliance Raid, and thankfully, you don’t need to complete any of the new 7.3 patch MSQ before tackling it. As long as you have met the requirements, and completed a few side quests, you can jump into San d’Oria: The Second Walk in Final Fantasy XIV.

How to unlock the San d’Oria: The Second Walk Alliance Raid in Final Fantasy XIV

The most important requirement to beginning San d’Oria: The Second Walk in Final Fantasy XIV, is that you have to have completed Jeuno: The First Walk, and the subsequent side quests (blue quests) that follow it.

To unlock San d'Oria: The Second Walk in FFXIV, you may have a few quests ahead of Dreams of Paradise (Image via Square Enix)

It All Began with a Stone

The World Was Called Vana’diel

Jeuno

Following Jeuno, you can pick up Dreams of Paradise (16.2, 3.9) from where that quest wrapped up, in Tuliyollal. Just speak to the Landsguard Messenger and begin the quest. It’s an incredibly short one, and just requires you to watch a cutscene or two.

You could skip them, but why would you do that? They aren’t especially long, and will lead you right back to Lower Jeuno. Completing this quest requires you to beat San d’Oria: The Second Walk in FFXIV, so make sure you’ve got the time to queue up for it.

In addition to having completed the first raid, and the side quests that follow it, you also need to be a level 100 combat class, with a minimum of 725 Item Level. However, since this is an Alliance Raid, you cannot use Phoenix Downs here, so keep that in mind when picking your class.

