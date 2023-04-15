Every week in Final Fantasy XIV’s Gold Saucer, players can take part in Fashion Report. This optional objective is an easy way to rack up some MGP (currency in Gold Saucer) and show off some interesting looks for fashion in the game. Any player can unlock this at level 15 upon completing the Passion for Fashion quest.

The new challenge appears on Tuesdays after the server reset, but you cannot present a fashion until Friday. This gives players plenty of time to figure out the riddle of what gear and color dyes are needed for the current Final Fantasy XIV Fashion Report.

If it’s your first time taking on the challenge, you should aim for a rating of 100 to unlock the “Fashion Leader” title. Other than that, getting a rating of 80 gives a maximum weekly reward of 60,000 MGP. If you need to know more, look no further.

The solution to Week 272 of Final Fantasy XIV’s Fashion Report

Each Friday, players in Final Fantasy XIV can have their Fashion Report judged by Masked Rose in Wonder Square East (X: 7.2, Y: 7.4). Leap down from where you spawn, and Masked Rose will be nearby.

You can either actively equip the pieces of gear you need for the solution or glamour them on. I prefer to equip the pieces of gear to not ruin my current glamour setups too much.

Masked Rose will give players a hint of the answer on Tuesday after the servers reset, and on Friday, you can come back and present yourself for judging. This means players only have a few days to return to FFXIV and secure rewards. There are always specific pieces of gear that need to be equipped or dye colors that need to be splashed on.

It’s also important to ensure that every gear slot is full, except off-hand. Off-hand slots can be empty. Otherwise, you won’t get your full points. Even the non-themed slots in your gear must be full for the Final Fantasy XIV fashion report.

80-point required slots

Helmet: Storm/Flame/Serpent Sergeant’s Beret (Bought with Grand Company Seals)

Storm/Flame/Serpent Sergeant’s Beret (Bought with Grand Company Seals) Chest: Any - Dyed Currant Purple

Any - Dyed Currant Purple Boots: Any - Dyed Cork Brown

100-point required slots

Helmet: Green Beret - Dyed Wine Red

Green Beret - Dyed Wine Red Chest: Strive Vest - Dyed Currant Purple (60 days subscription reward)

Strive Vest - Dyed Currant Purple (60 days subscription reward) Legs: Any dyeable leg piece - Dyed Royal Blue

Any dyeable leg piece - Dyed Royal Blue Boots: Any dyeable shoes/boots - Dyed Cork Brown

Any dyeable shoes/boots - Dyed Cork Brown Wrist: Platinum Bangles of XXXX (any version)

If you meet those requirements, you can quickly finish the Fashion Report in Final Fantasy XIV and leave the presentation 60,000 MGP richer. You only need to complete the 80-point one each week unless it’s your first time. In that case, do the 100-point, and get the title that comes with it as well.

This will change each week, allowing players to return each time and secure more MGP for their characters to unlock mounts, Triple Triad cards, and so much more. It’s worth spending a little time getting this done on a weekly basis.

Poll : 0 votes