Frostplume in Palworld: Location, drops, and breeding guide

Frostplume is the snow-peacock of Palworld, added with the Tides of Terraria update (patch 0.6.0). With a Level 2 cooling skill, this Pal will preserve all the food you left in the Cold Food Box. When added to the party, Frostplume will increase your weapon reload. Contrary to its charming looks, it will attack you when approached.

This guide will provide you with all the information about locating and capturing Frostplume in Palworld, along with the best breeding combos.

Frostplume location and drops in Palworld

Frostplume location (Image via Pocket Pair)

Frostplume can only be found on the Frostbitten Isle (-80, -945). It is a common spawn, so look around if there isn’t one near the fast travel area. Since it’s a cold-type Pal, bring weapons and Pals that can deal fire damage.

Alternatively, you can use a Fire Skill Fruit to grant your Pals fire skills. The loot mainly consists of Ice Organs, which can be used to create cold resistance armor, a fridge, a cooler, and other useful items. The amount varies, but most of the time, you’ll get two from each Frostplume.

While it can assist you during combat by improving your weapons' reload speed, we recommend using a different Pal when fighting stronger enemies. It can freeze small and medium-sized targets, but the damage isn’t enough.

Despite the looks, there is no option to craft a saddle and ride a Frostplume, leaving you with only two choices: either use it as a means to cool the food box or assign it to the breeding farm.

Frostplume breeding guide in Palworld

Frostplume in Breeding Farm (Image via Pocket Pair)

To start breeding Frostplume, you must build a Breeding Farm. It can be unlocked at level 19 using two technology points. Once crafted, put some food in the farm storage and assign Icelyn alongside your desired Pal.

Here are Frostplume breeding combos you should try:

Frostplume and Anubis: Icelyn

Frostplume and Mozzarina: Petallia

Frostplume and Cinnamoth: Anubis

Frostplume and Lyleen: Palumba

Frostplume and Azurobe: Azurobe Cryst

Frostplume and Mossanda Lux: Ghangler

If you don't like the passives on your new Pals, change them using the Pal Surgery Table that can be unlocked on reaching Level 36. Adding a rare one can cost up to 50,000 gold, so make sure you have saved up enough.

