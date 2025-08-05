How to get Gum Nugget in Grounded 2

If you’ve been searching and have hit a wall trying to find Gum Nugget in Grounded 2, you’re not alone. It’s one of those materials that doesn’t appear often, and when it does, you'd better be prepared, as you won’t be of much help without the right shovel.

You can craft the OR.C. Nullifier with the Gum Nugget in Grounded 2. For crafting, you must have 1x Lingonberry Leather, 1x Roach Head, 2x O.R.C. Receiver, and 2x Gum Nugget. With that, here is a guide on obtaining the Gum Nugget in Grounded 2.

Where to find Gum Nugget in Grounded 2

Gum Nuggets are simply pieces of chewing gum scattered around the world. But don’t expect them to be sitting in obvious spots. They’re sneaky, tucked away in weird places you wouldn’t look at twice unless you know what you’re hunting for. Its description read:

"A petrified wad stronger than most metals. Can be used in spectacular crafts and enhancing smoothies."

Now, let's look at a few of the locations for the Gum Nuggets in Grounded 2.

Snackbar Front's Gum Nugget location in Grounded 2 (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

1) Snackbar Front

Check under the wooden floor near the top-left corner of the Snackbar area. You’ll find a dry leaf, and right there, that sticky chunk stuck beneath the floor is your Chewing Gum. Hit it correctly, and you'll get a Gum Nugget.

2) Ice Cream Cart Region

Head to the top-right corner of the Ice Cream Cart zone, right near the Ceremony area border. This location has a pretty straightforward path and doesn't throw too many surprises at you. If you’re planning to farm, this is the place.

Most Gum Nugget spawns are concentrated here, though you might find a few scattered in the Ceremony zone, too.

Note: To harvest Gum Nuggets, you must have a Level 2 Omni-Shovel.

How to upgrade your Omni-Tool in Grounded 2

Go to the Ranger Station and ensure you’ve got the following in your inventory:

1x Northern Scorpion Stinger

2x Pine Needles

2000x Raw Science

Once you have the upgraded shovel, you’re good to go. Each Chewing Gum chunk gives 1 Gum Nugget, so grab as many as possible if you're passing by one of the known areas.

That concludes our guide on obtaining Gum Nugget in Grounded 2. For more Grounded 2 articles, be sure to follow Sportskeeda.

