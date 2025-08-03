Grounded 2 Roadmap: All upcoming features and updates

Grounded 2 came out on Early Access in July 2025, and the developers have already laid out a content roadmap teasing what's to come. Right now, there's no clear indication as to when the 1.0 (full release) update is coming, but we do know what's coming till roughly June 2026, and what to expect beyond that point.

Ad

Here, we'll go over all that has been revealed about upcoming features and big updates in Grounded 2 as per the official roadmap.

All upcoming updates on the Grounded 2 roadmap, and their features

Before we proceed, note that this is a tentative roadmap, and more stuff might be onboarded (or even get cut) from the seasonal updates shown here. There's also some speculations made on our part, but only where it seems viable enough.

Ad

Trending

Fall Update (Before December 2025): AXL Tarantula boss

Violet's Armor set preview (Image via youtube @JadePGCrafted || Obsidian Entertainment)

The Fall update seems to be all about the AXL, thought to be the codename for the giant spider boss. Leaks from a specific developer build show its color palette to be akin to some of the more colorful real-life Tarantulas (those with arachnophobia should probably not look it up). If the leaked work-in-progress model is to serve as a reference point, this is the biggest arachnid we have seen between Grounded and Grounded 2.

Ad

The same leaked dev build also showcase Violet's Armor Set. It's potenitally a working title, or Violet might as well be the name of the mysterious stranger - and speculatively a fifth playable teen in Grounded 2.

At any rate, this is probably the smallest of the teased upcoming updates, so we can probably expect some performance optimization on top (although this is wishful thinking on my part).

Other features of the Fall Update include:

Ad

Building grid display, and various other building QoL improvements

New boss arena and new item recipes

AXL weapons and armor (Violet Armor Set)

Hotpouch functionality on Buggies

Winter Update (December 2025 - February 2026): Coziness, Sour Damage, Mushroom building, first story expansion

These were introduced in a 2021 update in Grounded 1 (Image via Obsidian Entertainment)

The big highlight of the Winter Update is potentially the introduction of Coziness in Grounded 2. To those who did not play the first game, this is a mechanic that passively induces buffs if you're inside your base (if your base meets specific requirements).

Ad

Coziness will undergo some level of rework, so it's not known whether that means additional buffs, or possibly even a way to interact with the mechanic when outside your base. As the system exists in the first game, though, certain Coziness thresholds also unlock a series of new furniture you can build - so maybe all of that is also coming to Grounded 2.

Other features in this Winter Update include:

This will also be the first update to include a story expansion, which will probably extend from the current ending in Early Access

Mushroom building set (and even more constructible object types and furniture)

New Base defenses (turrets and traps)

Tier-3 Omni-Tool upgrades and new Tier-3 Equipment

New Creatures: Cricket and Earwig

More insect variants

New Buggy: Ladybug Buggy

PEEP.R on Buggy and further Buggy QoL improvements

PlayGrounds mode integration (a freeform creative mode that exists in the first game)

Sour Damage type rework (currently not in Grounded 2)

Grounded 2 will be playable on ROG Ally, become Steam Deck Verified and get crossplay with Steam Deck (although you can indeed run the game on Steam Deck currently)

Ad

Summer Update (March - May 2026): Watery features

Next year's Summer Update for Grounded 2 is focused on the introduction of water biomes and water-related features. There's no proper swimming in the game right now because water doesn't come up higher than knee-deep in any of its spots.

Grounded has a well-known pond level, so something similar would be extremely likely. On top of that, we are also getting buoyant base features in this update. The big kicker, however, would be possibly underground base-building features or other underground mechanics, which has been a big community-requested feature for a long time.

Ad

Moreover, this is the update where we're finally getting ziplines in Grounded 2.

Features of the Summer update are:

Tier-4 Omni Tool upgrades and Tier-4 equipment

Watery Base building recipes

Smoothies 2.0

New aquatic insects and creatures

New buggies that can almost certainly swim

Another story expansion

More planned features (Second half of 2026 and onwards)

The known roadmap for Grounded 2.0 (Image via Obsidian Entertainment)

As we mentioned earlier, it's hard to guess when Grounded 2 will hit its 1.0 milestone. The developers seem to be more ambitious about the scope of the game compared to the original, so there's also going to be multiple (at least two) more story updates after Summer 2026.

Ad

Buggy System expansions: The most likely feature they'll be focusing is Buggies, which is arguably the biggest unique selling point over the first game. Other than the obvious scope for cosmetic customization, Obsidian Entertainment is also eyeing Buggy Mutations and a Buggy-specific progression system to make this mechanic a much bigger part of the core gameplay (and hopefully not an Arkham Knight situation where it overwhelms the gameplay instead).

Passive Mutations (and Active Mutations overhaul): Passive Mutations were a topic the devs talked about before the Early Access release even happened, so it's likely a much more game-changing feature than we can visualize. Plus, there's a lot of stuff that can be improved upon for the Mutation system - especially considering there's still no Mutation hot-swapping.

Ad

On top of these, there's the usual shebang one would expect in terms of content: more creatures, more bosses, more class Archetypes, more buildings, and more QoL features like base relocation. However, there's nothing concrete in terms of what takes priority after summer 2026, so we'll just have to wait for an updated Grounded 2 roadmap by then.

Check out our other guides on the game:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sambit Pal Sambit Pal is an esports Journalist on Gaming and MMO at Sportskeeda. He has Master's degree in English Literature. In his spare time, he is an amateur sleuth trying to trace the Riven Mafia in Warframe, and a recovering Bethesda modding addict. He also secretly enjoys action Roguelites, a severe lack of gitting gud notwithstanding. Know More