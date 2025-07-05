Grounded: How to get the Hedge Super Chip

The Hedge Super Chip in Grounded is one of the many you'll have to find for BURG.L. This particular one is not difficult to find, but having to explore the labyrinth of a lab can be challenging, especially when enemies are lurking about. They aren't too tough to deal with if you have the right gear, but they will hamper progress.

That said, here's how to get the Hedge Super Chip in Grounded. If you follow the instructions, you should be able to finish the entire mission within 10 to 15 minutes.

How to get the Hedge Super Chip in Grounded

This mission in Grounded can be split into four sequences or parts. You must do it in this order to complete it without having to restart the process. Certain sections of this mission will need you to be resourceful and wary of objects blocking the zipline(s).

Password Scribble: 58

Interact with the computer terminal to open the first door (Image via Xbox Game Studios | YouTube/HylianMom)

Get to The Hedge Lab.

Use the Biometric Scanner.

Mash the keys to open the door on the right side of the room (remember to pick up Damage Control and loot the chest behind the computer terminal before going through the open door).

Follow the passage, defeat the bugs, and pick up the "Password Scribble: 58".

Password Scribble: -UR

Clear out enemies before interacting with the password (Image via Xbox Game Studios | YouTube/HylianMom)

After obtaining the password, look for a zipline and take it to the next room.

Once in the next room, clear out enemies, and interact with the giant piece of paper - Password Scribble: -UR (remember to pick up the Raw Science as well before leaving).

Password Scribble: -T19

Remember to get off the zipline before it ends (Image via Xbox Game Studios | YouTube/HylianMom)

Once ready, from where you picked up the password, go left and through the passage (clear the cobwebs to access the door).

Stick to the right, and follow the path (you will have to fight off a few RUZ.T).

Once you get to the top of the ramp, go left and around the bend (beware of enemies, you may want to deal with them before proceeding).

After reaching the room, take the zipline down. There will be one RUZ.T; deal with it, and interact with the Password Scribble: -T19 (don't fall through the hole in the floor before getting the password, or you'll have to restart the process).

Password Scribble: Y-

Once you have the last password, it's a straight road to the finish line (Image via Xbox Game Studios | YouTube/HylianMom)

Once through the hole, follow the log, enter the passage, and go up the ramp to the room in which you took the U-turn, but this time, stay to the left and keep going up.

Keep going up until you reach the room with the zipline (grab supplies that are in this room if you need them).

Before using the zipline, pay attention to the light that's straight ahead. You'll want to jump off the zipline before reaching the very end and enter the hatch.

Inside, you'll find the final password, alongside spiderlings. Defeat them, interact with the scribble, and exit through the door that's away from the drawing board.

Follow the path straight down into the hub room and keep going straight through until you reach the main room, which is where the computer terminal is located.

Hedge SUPER Chip

Enter the password to get the Hedge SUPER Chip (Image via Xbox Game Studios | YouTube/HylianMom)

Once at the computer terminal, interact with it, and the password will be entered.

The locked door will now be opened, leading to the room that contains the Hedge SUPER Chip.

Go to the room and interact with the Hedge SUPER Chip to pick it up.

