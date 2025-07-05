Grounded: How to tame pets

Pets in Grounded are more than just ornamental giant bugs. They serve a purpose, which is to provide buffs and, of course, serve as pack mules for you. However, you can't simply command bugs to do your bidding. There are several steps involved, and it will require some time and effort.

But at the end of it all, you will be able to obtain your very own bug in Grounded and have it accompany you. Here's how to go about taming bugs, and hopefully not being eaten in the process.

How to tame pets (bugs) in Grounded

Not all bugs are tamable (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

To start the process, unlock the Grinder. This can be done by analyzing Flower Petals, which can be located under the Rose Plants, between the Fence and the Koi Pond. Use the Oak Tree as a reference point. Here's what you need to craft the Grinder:

Weed Stem x 2

Acorn Shell x 2

Flower Petal x 3

Red Ant Part x 5

Once you've got your Grinder up and running, you'll be able to make some Bait. The type of Bait you create will differ based on what type of bug you want to tame and claim as a pet. Here's the list of bugs and what the Bait needed to befriend them:

Aphids: Plant Slurry - Made from Grinding Plant Fibres.

Weevils: Mushroom Slurry - Made from Grinding Mushrooms, Mushroom Chunks, or Toadstool chunks.

Gnats: Spoiled Meat Slurry - Made from grinding any kind of Spoiled Meat

Once you've decided on what bug you want, it's time to track them down. Aphids and Weevils are easiest to track down, as they can be found all over the Backyard. Gnats, on the other hand, can be found buzzing over stagnant water bodies or hovering near lights at night.

With the Slurry in hand, approach the bug of your choice, and drop it on the ground. Give it some time, and maintain a distance, and they'll come over to nom down the food. If everything goes according to plan, you'll get a pop-up that says New Pet.

What are the benefits of taming pets (bugs) in Grounded?

Don't bring your pets to a bug-fight (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

Each pet in Grounded will give you an additional 10 inventory slots. This will allow you to store more items on the go. Additionally, each bug provides a unique perk that will benefit you. This feature has been refined in Grounded 2. That said, here's a list of what they do:

Aphid : Reduces stamina drain rate while sprinting.

: Reduces stamina drain rate while sprinting. Weevil : Reduces thirst drain rate.

: Reduces thirst drain rate. Gnat: Increases glide speed with a Dandelion Tuft.

Just remember not to put your bugs in perilous situations, as they perish, because they can't defend themselves per se. To this end, you can slap on Pet Attire to increase their armor, health, and general durability. You can also build a Pet House, which allows you to check up on your pet's stats.

