Guild Wars 1 relaunch: Everything included in the 20th Anniversary Masterpiece Collection

ArenaNet announced the Guild Wars 1 20th Anniversary Masterpiece Collection, officially bringing back the classic game for players to tackle once again. Originally released in 2005, ArenaNet’s pioneer MMO had three campaigns, an expansion, and a bonus mission pack, all throughout the course of its lifetime. I still remember logging on for the first time, and playing avidly for many years, juggling it and World of Warcraft.

The Guild Wars 20th Anniversary Masterpiece collection is coming very soon, and, on top of an amazing sale, will also feature a new content update! Items and minis that were essentially unavailable will be made farmable in-game, which is a huge feature for long-time fans. Guild Wars 2 is still going strong, but maybe it’s time to look backwards.

What’s coming with the Guild Wars 1 20th Anniversary Masterpiece Collection?

The Guild Wars 20th Anniversary Masterpiece Collection drops on April 15, 2025, and will bring with it everything you remember from the original in one place. You’ll get the base game, all the extra campaigns, bonus missions, and the expansion, listed below:

The Base Game

Prophecies Campaign

Factions Campaign

Nightfall Campaign

Eye of the North expansion

Bonus Mission Pack

This isn’t a remaster, or a remake, mind. It’s the original game, with all of the content, the way it was meant to be played. Players will be able to purchase and download the game, with all the content at once, and dive right into the Guild Wars 20th Anniversary Masterpiece Collection.

There’s also a new content update of sorts, in the Masterpiece Collection. There were a wealth of promotional items that were only available as a part of territorial bonuses or pre-orders back in the mid-2000s. These will now be available as rare drops from high level enemies in-game.

Additionally, a selection of previously limited-release minis will be available as non-tradable items from Merrise, in Embark Beach as a part of the in-game Anniversary festival. This event will run until May 6, 2025. If that weren’t enough, this game will be available for 80% off on the GW 2 store and Steam, which is the biggest discount in the franchise history. In-game items will also be discounted up to 60% off.

Guild Wars was a rarity in its time, as well. The top MMOs of the era primarily had subscription services: World of Warcraft and Final Fantasy 11 in particular. It’s a legendary MMO, and one I have incredibly fond memories of. If you’re like me, and remember playing the original ArenaNet MMO, it’s not a bad idea to check out the 20th Anniversary Masterpiece Collection.

