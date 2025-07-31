Guild Wars 2 announces new elite specialization after three years

Elite Specializations are finally coming back to Guild Wars 2 in the upcoming Visions of Eternity expansion, after a three-year-long dry spell. These unique playstyles and mechanics are part of Guild Wars 2's expansive endgame, offering players new methods to deal damage, buff others, and affect the battlefield in unique fashions.

The Elite Specializations are unlocked once players reach the Level 80 cap and have all the necessary expansions needed for that specific profession. Furthermore, players will also need to unlock every single core skill and specialization. Once unlocked, these Elite Specializations give access to new Healing, Elite, and Utility skills, new major and minor traits, new effects to weapon skills, and so on.

What are the new Elite Specializations in Guild Wars 2: Visions of Eternity?

Galeshots are trained by the ways of the Tengu

Given that there are nine classes in Guild Wars 2, there will be nine new Elite Specializations joining the fray when the expansion launches. For Visions of Eternity, ArenaNet is mixing the new with the old, as they're finally bringing the Paragon and the Ritualist from the original game to Guild Wars 2. These fan-favorite professions are now becoming full-blown specializations for the Warrior and Necromancer, respectively.

Beyond that, the other specializations coming with Visions of Eternity are the Troubadour, the Galeshot, the Luminary, the Antiquary, the Evoker, and two other unnamed ones. Here is a quick rundown of which profession will gain access to which specialization:

Mesmer - Troubadour

Ranger - Galeshot

Guardian - Luminary

Thief - Antiquary

Necromancer - Ritualist

Warrior - Paragon

Elementalist - Evoker

Engineer - Not yet revealed

Revenant - Not yet revealed

Deviating from the norms set by previous expansions, these new Elite Specializations will not feature a dedicated weapon. However, this decision, combined with the Weapon Proficiency system from Secrets of the Obscure and the land-based Spears from Janthir Wilds, will drastically expand the possible combinations.

Furthermore, there is very little information regarding how the specialization-specific skills and traits will interact with gear stats and core specialization traits.

Luminaries are taking firebending to a new level with their radiant shrouds

ArenaNet is currently hosting a weekly livestream where they detail how each specialization functions and what new tricks they're introducing. For example, Guardians through Luminary will gain access to Stance skills, which previously belonged to Warriors, Soulbeasts, and Weavers. Likewise, Galeshots will gain access to a special Cyclone Bow, allowing them to accumulate special arrows and fire off devastating attacks.

Lorewise, the new Elite Specializations are gained through the concerted efforts of all Tyria's various races, such as the Skritt discovering Antiquary through their pilfering expertise, and the Luminary being a result of a collaboration between the Flame and Iron Legion of the Charr. It'll be interesting to see if the Elite Specialization Mentors from Guild Wars 2's Path of Fire and End of Dragons expansions make a return in Visions of Eternity.

With Troubadour, you can stylishly execute enemies with rythm

As mentioned before, ArenaNet are doing a deep dive and a follow-up livestream for each Elite Specialization, and the final one is fast approaching. The Evoker and the yet-unnamed Engineer and Revenant specializations will be unveiled in an official vlog post on August 6th, followed by a livestream on August 8.

Afterwards, ArenaNet will host an Open Beta access from August 20 to August 27, where players will be able to sink their teeth into every Specialization. Those with good standing on their official accounts will be given access freely. Visions of Eternity is set to launch on October 28, kicking off another year of adventures and new experiences in Guild Wars 2.

