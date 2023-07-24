5 hardest dungeons in World of Warcraft Dragonflight

A total of eight new dungeons are taking center stage in the brand-new World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. Along with the dungeons from the past expansions, each new one is introduced with its own distinct aesthetic, unexplored lore, and most importantly, vexing difficulty. In fact, a lot of players voiced their opinions about the wild contrast in the level of difficulty among the dungeons in the new pool versus those in the older list.

This article will rank these dungeons in terms of difficulty. We will factor in the overall player experience, the total time spent to complete it, the complexity, sheer amount of trickery, and course, the boss fights. Here are the top five hardest dungeons in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight.

Algeth’ar Academy and four other difficult dungeons in World of Warcraft Dragonflight

5) Algeth’ar Academy

Out of the eight dungeons in Dragonflight, Algeth’ar Academy is characterized by its whimsical aesthetic and well-balanced gameplay. It may be at the bottom of the list, but it is still pretty difficult for awkward group compositions. Others may take it lightly, and coordinated classes can fare really well with the giant birds, ents, and massive dragons.

Fortunately, you can tell whether you can complete Algeth'ar within the first two pulls of the dungeon because the hardest monster and trash packs may decide a key's success in less than five minutes.

Some highlights of the dungeon are the engaging fights with Vexamus, where you need someone to have magic immunity, and Crawth with its Lish Llrath mechanic. Overall, it’s a playful dungeon that is challenging in its own way.

4) Ruby Life Pools

Ruby Life Pools has the fewest bosses among the Dragonflight dungeons, featuring only three. However, the absence of trash mobs more than makes up for this.

Ruby Life Pools hits the spot, as each encounter must be handled with 100% flawless execution. This dungeon is highly rated on both Fortified and Tyrannical weeks. Every pull must be carefully examined, even with skilled groups.

Since Fortified is meant to empower trash mobs, expect the mini-bosses to give you a harder time with every make-or-break moment.

3) Court of Stars

Don’t be fooled by the seemingly quick and breezy run because the success rates for this dungeon highly depend on your preparation before entering the dungeon. With only a little guaranteed damage from each of its three bosses, Court of Stars can be completed in 30 minutes or less. However, selecting the right team composition is key to completing this dungeon.

The perfect team and buffs composition is the number one recipe for the battle. Here's a quick tip: Rogues poison the first boss, and Demon hunters unveil the spy. What comes after is all about strategizing regarding how to position the other classes for support.

2) Halls of Infusion

Claiming the silver medal is none other than Halls of Infusion. The challenging battleground requires ice on the veins as instant-killing poisonous toads may or may not lurk in the shadows of this dungeon.

With a total of four bosses, the real test awaits you at the end of the dungeon – the most dreaded gauntlet. You will have two distinct checkpoints available throughout the dungeon once you beat Gulping Goliath and Khajin the Unyielding, the second and third bosses. If you happen to be killed, they will provide you considerably quicker access to the remaining portions of the dungeon. Arguably, Halls of Infusion may take the top spot for many players.

1) The Azure Vault

The Azure Vault dungeon tops the list due to the incredibly short time it takes to complete. Even with minor faults, many typical parties will find themselves falling short of the time limit when they have only 34 minutes to complete the dungeon. Even if your group played this dungeon flawlessly, finishing on time could be difficult if you lack the throughput to complete the instance quickly enough.