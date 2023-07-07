Top 5 hardest titles to unlock in Diablo 4

Titles in Diablo 4 consist of a prefix and suffix, and players can equip them under their name after they unlock them. The process of unlocking titles is pretty straightforward; all you need to do is complete certain challenges in the game. While there are easy challenges you can unlock in the main campaign, many more difficult ones require grinding and strategizing to unlock.

If you are looking for the hardest titles to unlock in Diablo 4, this list is for you.

Agile/Delver and 4 other titles to unlock in Diablo 4

5) Belligerent/Ravager

To unlock Belligerent as your prefix and Ravager as your suffix, you must first complete the challenge for Swift Destroyer in Diablo 4. To complete this quest, you'll need to kill 45 monsters in eight seconds. You can accomplish this by taunting 45 or more enemies and attempting to land heavy burst damage on all of them. After completing this quest, you can equip the title right away.

To equip the title under your name, you need to go to your inventory and select Edit Profile. You can then equip or change the title under your name.

4) Agile/Delver

To unlock Agile as your prefix and Delver as your suffix in Diablo 4, you must first complete the challenge for Swift Delver. To complete this quest, you must finish a dungeon in less than two minutes. this challenge might seem impossible, but it can be easily accomplished with the right strategy and planning.

Additionally, your chances of success will be much higher if you do some research before attempting to take on this challenge. You might also want to consider changing things up in your skill tree, prioritizing mobility and burst damage, so you can tear through mobs faster.

3) Accomplished/Cohort

To unlock Accomplished as your prefix and Cohort as your suffix, you must first complete the Epic Adventurer title challenge. Before you unlock these titles, you'll have to reach level 50 in each of the five classes in Diablo 4. The hardest part of this challenge is running all these classes in hardcore mode.

Additionally, going the safe route while in hardcore mode is the best strategy. Finishing the main campaign will give you a significant amount of experience points, allowing you to finish the challenge much faster.

2) Anguished/Assailant

To unlock Anguished as your prefix and Assailant as your suffix, you must first complete the Slayer of Anguish challenge in Diablo 4.

Your task for this challenge is to kill Andariel while in hardcore mode. Killing world bosses like Andariel and the Butcher can be risky, especially if you are playing in hardcore mode, because if you die, you will never respawn and get a second chance. Because of this, it is much better to try and kill them first while running in softcore mode. Doing do will allow you to gather more information about them and study their movement.

1) Charnel/Chef

To unlock Charnel as your prefix and Chef as your suffix, you must complete the challenge for the Slayer of the Butcher in Diablo 4. To complete this quest, you must kill the Butcher while playing in hardcore mode.

This challenge is the same as the quest for the Slayer of Anguish. If you die while in hardcore mode, your character will be permanently deleted. Additionally, the Butcher is quite hard to find because he spawns in random dungeons in the world of Sanctuary.

With everything out of the way, you can now try out these challenges and experiment with builds that can make you unstoppable in the game.

Diablo 4 is now available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X and S.

